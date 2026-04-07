‘I Did Not See Him Die’: Prominent Pastor Releases Prophecy on What is Allegedly Keeping Tinubu
- Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has claimed that God revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is using natural herbs for sustenance
- President Tinubu's potential 2027 re-election bid faces strong opposition from notable political figures in Nigeria
- Key aspirants for 2027 include Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry on Monday, April 6, claimed that God revealed to him that President Bola Tinubu, 74, is sustaining himself with "natural herbs".
Legit.ng reports that the cleric stated that the ill wishes of Tinubu’s critics will prove futile.
In his message titled 'The Lord Showed Me President Tinubu 2026 Prophecy,' Boma also prayed for God’s mercy on the Nigerian leader.
Boma tweeted:
"(Prophecy message concerning Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
"And those people who are saying God kill Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I saw Tinubu drinking “tumbu” in the vision. I looked at him, and the Lord said, 'That is the native medicine he was drinking.'
"Natural water inhabitants that we have in Nigeria. Some of you will travel for medical things, but he is taking natural herbs, natural drinks to keep himself going. That is what the Lord is saying too.
"I did not see him fall or die. Let’s just be praying for the mercy of God."
The full post is available below on Boma’s verified X page:
Tinubu may face tough 2027 election battle
Tinubu won the February 2023 presidential election and was sworn in as Nigeria’s president in May of that year.
In 2027, Tinubu, widely regarded as Nigeria’s most influential politician today, is expected to seek a second term in office. Seen by his supporters as a master strategist and a political colossus, he faces some of the toughest challenges of any sitting president.
As the end of President Tinubu’s first four-year term nears, Africa’s largest democracy could witness a tight two-way presidential contest, with opposition leaders uniting under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Among the leading opposition aspirants is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate. Another contender is Peter Obi, two-time governor of Anambra State and Atiku’s running mate in 2019, who enjoys massive support from thousands of people on social media.
A fourth aspirant, former Kano State governor and ex-senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, commands a significant voting bloc in the northwest and remains a strong contender.
Read more on President Bola Tinubu:
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
- Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on top Tinubu's appointee who may soon be sacked
- President Tinubu to finally sign 4 tax reform bills into law, 'groundbreaking'
Tinubu announces fresh appointments
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Professor Shu’aibu Shehu Aliyu as the new executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), succeeding Ahmed Galadima Aminu.
Aminu recently resigned to contest the 2027 Adamawa State governorship election.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.