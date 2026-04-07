Ex-VP Atiku has accused President Tinubu of stifling opposition ahead of the 2027 elections, fearing credible competition

The ADC chieftain alleged that Tinubu's government has resorted to intimidation and detentions to silence dissenting voices

The former VP warned of Nigeria's democratic erosion just as he sent a key message to Nigerians ahead of the next general election

Abuja, FCT - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of stifling the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's media aide, and sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 7, the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government is afraid of credible opposition, free competition, and the Nigerian voter.

2027 Elections: Atiku Slams Tinubu, "Rice, Spaghetti Can’t Save You"

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"Nigeria’s democracy is being systematically weakened by a dangerous consolidation of power under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," the Adamawa-born politician said.

Atiku wonders why the ruling party is allegedly afraid when it already has over 30 state governors.

"One would expect confidence, openness, and a willingness to face genuine electoral competition. Instead, what Nigerians are witnessing is the opposite: a growing pattern of actions that suggest not strength, but fear.

"Why would a government with such overwhelming political control still feel compelled to shrink the democratic space?" he asked"

Stomach infrastructure can't save you - Atiku tells Tinubu

Atiku further stated that the APC government is afraid because it knows that stomach infrastructure cannot save it.

"Rice, spaghetti can’t save you," he said.

"Stomach infrastructure cannot substitute for public trust. Bags of rice, spaghetti, and Indomie may offer temporary relief, but they cannot secure legitimacy at the ballot box. This attempt to reconfigure Nigeria to 'Rice-geria' will not help these urban bandits; it will end in shame."

"Stomach infrastructure" is a Nigerian political term for the distribution of food, money, and gifts to voters to secure votes, prioritising immediate consumption over long-term development. It's also used to describe palliatives shared by the government to the masses.

Atiku accuses Tinubu of coercing governors to join APC

Atiku also accused the Tinubu government of "coercing governors and political heavyweights into its fold.

"The Tinubu administration already commands the instruments of state power—the security architecture, the advantage of incumbency, access to the national treasury, the perceived sympathy of segments of the judiciary, and a pliable electoral environment. Yet, despite this overwhelming dominance, there remains a visible anxiety about the opposition and, more importantly, about the Nigerian people," said.

"Opposition parties have been destabilised by persistent internal crises, many of which have been sustained through conflicting and questionable judicial interventions. Court processes have, in critical moments, produced outcomes that blur legal hierarchy and create confusion rather than clarity.

"Electoral processes have not been spared. Administrative decisions and interpretations have increasingly raised concerns about neutrality, reinforcing a perception that key institutions are being aligned, subtly but steadily, in favour of the ruling establishment."

Tinubu's government accused of detaining opposition figures

Atiku also accused the Tinubu government of targeting opposition leaders with "crass and reckless detention orders" to intimidate, silence, or sideline them.

"Across the political spectrum, leading figures—including Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abubakar Malami, Nasir El-Rufai, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola among others—are navigating a political environment that is becoming visibly constrained. This is not how a healthy democracy functions," the former VP stated.

"Let it be said plainly: a democracy where the ruling party amasses overwhelming control and still works to weaken the opposition is a democracy in distress."

H warned that Nigeria risks sliding into a system where elections exist in name, but competition is effectively neutralised if the current trajectory continues.

2027 elections: Atiku sends message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Atiku urged Nigerians to reflect on what is at stake, stressing that power “must never be so concentrated that it fears accountability” and that leadership “must never be so secure that it avoids contest.”

The former presidential candidate raised concerns about the credibility of the forthcoming elections, asking why a government with “vast control” would appear apprehensive about conducting a free and fair poll.

“As 2027 approaches, the question is no longer abstract: why is a government with such vast control still afraid of a free and fair election?” he queried.

Atiku added that Nigerians deserve clear answers and, more importantly, the opportunity to make a genuine choice at the ballot box.

Presidency accused of plotting against ADC

In another report, a civil society organisation, the Nigeria Democratic Rights Advocacy (NDRA), accused the presidency of a plot to undermine the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDRA alleged that ADC’s growing influence has unsettled President Tinubu’s administration.

The CSO said this has prompted the alleged moves by the presidency to weaken the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng