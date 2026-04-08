Prophet Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted Northern support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign

Primate Ayodele emphasised the North's purported decisive influence over President Tinubu's electoral future

Considered one of the shrewdest Nigerian politicians of his era, Tinubu is loved and loathed in almost equal measures

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, asserted that the North will stand by President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

In a video message shared on his church’s official Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ayodele stated that the North would play a decisive role in securing Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

Prophet Elijah Ayodele asserts that the North will play a key role in securing President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Northern support predicted for Tinubu

Playing down the efficacy of the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu movement, Prophet Ayodele declared, “After God, (it's) the North.”

Prophet Ayodele said:

“Northerners have not started with Tinubu. They are the ones that will decide his future. 1 billion of Yoruba cannot decide Tinubu’s future, that maybe Tinubu will win. The northerners will decide, and their decision is for him not to win. So, what is he going to do? All this noise you are making in Yoruba…Come out with City Boy Movement, come out with anything, City boys will not make you to win (sic).

"North will decide the future of Tinubu’s second term. After God, the north.”

Prophet Ayodele’s full video, where he delivered this prophecy, is available below via Facebook:

Legit.ng reports that supporters of President Tinubu hail him as Nigeria’s top political strategist, a technocrat, an astute administrator, and a talent nurturer, giving him credit for stabilising the nation’s economy. Critics, however, paint a different picture, raising concerns over his age, ancestry, educational background, alleged mediocre governance, and health.

Supporters hail President Bola Tinubu as a top administrator and credit him with stabilising Nigeria’s economy. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu played a pivotal role in the formation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, a coalition of opposition parties that ended the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 16-year hold on Nigeria’s presidency, a historic first since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999. He is widely regarded as the political kingmaker behind the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 victory and his successful 2019 re-election bid.

Now serving as Nigeria’s 16th president since 2023, the 74-year-old’s first term is set to conclude on May 29, 2027, setting the stage for a highly anticipated political showdown.

Read more on the 2027 election:

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Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng