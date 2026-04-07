Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf met with former governor Ibrahim Shekarau for political realignment talks in Abuja

The discussions between both men centre on persuading Shekarau to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Shekarau hints at leaving PDP while turning down the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with ongoing negotiations for his potential return to APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reportedly held a meeting with former governor Ibrahim Shekarau in Abuja, as part of ongoing political realignments in the state.

A source close to Shekarau described the meeting as part of wider consultations aimed at persuading the former governor to return to the APC.

As reported by Daily Trust, the APC Chairman in Kano state, Umar Haruna Doguwa, was in the meeting between Yusuf and Shekarau.

It was gathered that the meeting was part of efforts to bring Shekarau back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s visit is coming barely a week after Shekarau hinted at dumping the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau, however, ruled out joining the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former governor’s decision opened the door for the APC camp to approach him for negotiation.

Insiders suggest that negotiations are ongoing and that Shekarau may finally rejoin the APC.

The political calculation in Kano changed after Governor Yusuf dumped Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for the APC.

Kwankwaso moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to form new alignments, Nasir Gawuna and others, ahead of the 2027 elections.

"ADC cannot win Kano," Governor Yusuf declares

Recall that Governor Yusuf asserted that the ADC cannot win the 2027 elections in Kano State.

Yusuf champions the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s achievements and promises further development if re-elected.

The APC governor labelled ADC, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and other parties as 'jokers' lacking electoral viability in Kano State.

Read more stories on Kano politics:

Kano governor sacks commissioner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that GovernorYusuf sacked Commissioner Shehu Wada Sagagi for strategic government realignment.

The governor highlighted Sagagi’s contributions to politics, religion, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) during his tenure.

Governor Yusuf explained that he prioritised efficient service delivery and good governance in his administration.

Source: Legit.ng