A major political shift is unfolding in Jigawa State as key figures defect to the African Democratic Congress

Senator Sabo Nakudu, alongside other prominent politicians, has left the APC to strengthen the ADC’s ranks

The defections mark a growing momentum for the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections, sparking mixed reactions from rival parties

A wave of defections has struck the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Jigawa State, as prominent politicians and supporters crossed over to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

On Sunday, April 5, 2026, Dutse, the state capital, witnessed a large turnout of supporters during a mass gathering to formally welcome Senator Sabo Nakudu, a two-term senator representing Jigawa South-West Senatorial District, who joined the ADC alongside other defectors.

ADC strengthens its base in Jigawa as Senator Sabo Nakudu joins the party. Photo credit: Sadiqnanic/ADCnig/x

Source: Getty Images

Senator Sabo Nakudu joins ADC

According to PUNCH, Nakudu, who chaired the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) in the 9th Assembly, resigned from the APC on April 3 before officially joining the ADC on April 5.

Speaking after receiving his membership card, Nakudu said:

“I am grateful to my supporters for turning out en masse to receive me into my new party. I promise to work towards a greater Jigawa and the country at large.”

Nakudu, who contested against Governor Umar Namadi in the 2023 APC governorship primaries, is expected to run for governor on the ADC platform in 2027. Sources close to him confirmed that consultations with key stakeholders have already begun.

Aminu Ringim and other political figures linked to ADC

Another heavyweight expected to join the ADC is Aminu Ringim, a three-time governorship candidate in Jigawa State under the PDP (2015, 2019) and NNPP (2023). Ringim, a protégé of former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, revealed he would soon formally join the ADC at a similar event in his hometown.

Also present at the Dutse gathering was Senator Ubale Shittu, who previously represented Jigawa North-East Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly under the PDP before later moving to the APC.

ADC leaders welcome defectors

Jigawa State ADC coordinator Ahmad Gumel described the defections as a major boost to the party, praising Nakudu’s political experience as an asset.

ADC chieftain Bashir Jumbo added:

“We pledge equal opportunities within the party structure. We must take over power in 2027 by the grace of God.”

Reactions from rival parties

The PDP Public Relations Officer in Jigawa, Umar Kyari, dismissed the defections, saying:

“They’re just a group of political jokers seeking relevance.”

He challenged the ADC to prove its popularity at the polls.

Similarly, APC spokesperson Bashir Kundu downplayed the development, arguing that the defectors were motivated by personal interests rather than public good. He expressed confidence in Governor Namadi’s performance, stating that it would continue to attract support.

“In politics, you relate with anyone and can be left by anyone,” Kundu remarked.

Efforts to obtain comments from NNPP officials were unsuccessful.

The ADC’s growing influence in Jigawa State signals a shifting political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections. With Senator Sabo Nakudu and other prominent figures aligning with the party, the ADC is positioning itself as a serious contender in the state’s politics.

ADC gains momentum ahead of the 2027 elections with new supporters and experienced leaders. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria/x

Source: Original

List of house of reps members who recently defected to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that several lawmakers from the Labour Party (LP) have officially moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The deputy minority whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi from Anambra, alongside Harris Okonkwo (Anambra) and Seyi Sowunmi (Lagos), announced their defection.

Source: Legit.ng