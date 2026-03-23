Salihu Tanko Yakasai leaves the APC to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC ahead of the 2027 elections

Yakasai announced the decision ahead of the 2027 elections and after consultations with family, friends, and political associates

Membership registration for the ADC is available online, as Yakasai encouraged others to join the opposition party

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu and the Kano State Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in 2023, has officially left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dawisu, a former aide to Abdullahi Ganduje, a one-time APC national chairman, announced on Monday, March 23, 2026, that he has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The new ADC member recently transmogrified into a government critic.

Dawisu leaves APC, joins ADC ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: @dawisu

Source: Twitter

Dawisu exits APC, teams up with ADC

Yakasai posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing his resignation letter along with his ADC membership card:

“Following extensive consultations with family, friends, and political associates we have worked closely with over time, we have resolved to move to the ADC as part of a new direction.

“I have accordingly tendered my resignation from the APC and completed my registration with our new party, the ADC.

“Those who are interested in joining the ADC can conveniently register using their phones via this link: adcregistration.ng. Your membership card will be issued shortly after.

“We pray that Allah, in His mercy, makes this decision a good one, grants the ADC the opportunity to form government at all levels, and make it beneficial for all Nigerians. Ameen.”

Netizens react to Dawisu's move

Meanwhile, several internet users have shared their thoughts after learning of Dawisu's political switch.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Munnirsanda wrote on X:

"Congratulations for the freedom. I never knew you have such calculations before when you were with Baba G. I dropped many bad words before you leave (sic) APC. I started realising you’re indeed a good man."

Kingsley Chinedu wrote on X:

"You've made a very good decision to join the ADC. Wishing you all the best with this new direction. A New Nigeria Is Possible."

@ugochuks345 commented via X:

"Let's do it once again. The path to our victory will be rough and daunting, regardless, we will walk it to the end. By God's permission, we will get the crown."

Nigerians on X react as Dawisu resigns from APC to join ADC. Photo credit: @dawisu

Source: Twitter

@Ola_mMuritala said via X:

"Long overdue. It’s now clear your criticism of the administration isn’t genuinely motivated. It’s driven by party affiliation, especially since you weren’t given a position in APC. Well, all the best to you."

Read more on the 2027 election:

Ex-senator Nyako returns to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdulaziz Nyako, a former senator, defected from the ADC to the APC.

Nyako, who represented Adamawa central from 2015 to 2019, announced his return to the APC during a visit by Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, to his residence in Yola, the state capital.

Fintiri described Nyako as a “formidable figure” who will strengthen the APC in the state.

Source: Legit.ng