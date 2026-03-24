Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Kano State government has denied rumours that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf recently stopped wearing the red cap

The governor’s official spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, clarified that there was no order for supporters to stop wearing the traditional red and white attire of the Kwankwasiyya movement

In a stunning political move in January 2026, Governor Yusuf dumped his political godfather, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and teamed up with the ruling APC

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano state, has reassured his supporters that he will continue wearing the iconic Kwankwasiyya red cap, despite defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January 2026.

There has been growing speculation in the state over the governor’s refusal to drop the cap, a well-known symbol of the Kwankwasiyya movement. However, when he was seen recently in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, wearing a dark blue camo outfit bearing President Bola Tinubu’s insignia, some supporters questioned whether they should abandon the red cap.

Governor Abba Yusuf says he will continue wearing the iconic Kwankwasiyya red cap despite joining the APC. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Yusuf retains Kwankwasiyya cap despite defection

According to Daily Trust, Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said no directive has been issued to drop the cap, noting that “it is not yet time to do so.”

DW Hausa also noted the explanation from the governor's camp.

In a post on his Facebook handle on Tuesday, March 24, Dawakin Tofa said:

“There has been no directive to remove the red cap yet. This was a special outing in Yola, Adamawa State, where dignitaries dressed in uniform. Let’s be patient; everything has its time.”

Legit.ng reports that the clarification comes as debates intensify over Yusuf’s continued use of the red cap, a symbol long associated with the Kwankwasiyya movement led by his estranged mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Although Governor Yusuf has distanced himself from Kwankwasiyya’s inner circle, he has retained the red cap.

Kano govt denies Yusuf snub

Meanwhile, the Kano State government said it has taken note of a purported report making the rounds on some online platforms alleging that Governor Yusuf snubbed Muhammadu Sanusi II, the emir of Kano, during the Hawan Nasarawa at Government House, Kano.

Per Premium Times, this was contained in a statement signed by Tofa on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Kano State Government denies claims that Governor Abba Yusuf snubbed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi during Hawan Nasarawa. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba, @DAMIADENUGA

Source: Twitter

The statement reads:

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is an established tradition for Governors to pay homage to the President during the Sallah period.

"This year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration of the Hawan Nasarawa coincided with the annual strategic meeting of Nigerian Governors, leading to a scheduling overlap that necessitated the Governor’s presence outside the state.

"In line with established protocol, Governor Yusuf had communicated to His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and mandated the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, alongside other senior government officials, to receive the Emir on his behalf at the Government House."

The statement added:

"It is also noteworthy that His Excellency attended the Eid prayer led by the Emir of Kano, the Hawan Daushe at Gaya Emirate and had made arrangements to personally receive the Emirs of Rano, Karaye, and Gaya. However, due to the unavoidable clash in schedules, senior government functionaries were delegated to represent him accordingly.

"At the time of the event, the Governor was in Lagos attending an official meeting alongside other progressive Governors, in line with his scheduled engagements."

Read more Kano news:

Kwankwaso denies party defection rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwankwaso denied reports and public claims suggesting that he or any members of the group plan to join another political party.

The clarification was made in a communique issued following an extensive meeting of the movement, held at Amana Hall, Kwankwasiyya House, Miller Road, Kano. The communique was signed by Magaji Mato, the national legal adviser of the NNPP and chairman of the Rano Caucus.

Source: Legit.ng