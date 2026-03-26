Breaking: Kano Governor Sacks Commissioner, Gives Reason
- Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sacked commissioner Shehu Wada Sagagi 'for strategic government realignment'
- Yusuf highlighted Sagagi’s contributions to politics, religion, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) during his tenure
- Governor Yusuf explained that he prioritised efficient service delivery and good governance in his administration
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano State - Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano State, has relieved Shehu Wada Sagagi of his appointment as commissioner for investment, commerce and industry with immediate effect.
Yusuf stated that the decision is part of the ongoing strategic realignment of government structures for systematic growth and sustainable development.
This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday morning, March 26, The Punch reported.
Yusuf directs immediate handover
Daily Trust also noted the update.
According to the statement, the former commissioner is directed to hand over the affairs of the ministry to the Director of Commerce with immediate effect.
Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation for the services rendered by the former commissioner during his tenure.
He acknowledged Sagagi’s contributions to the development of the state, particularly in the areas of politics, religion, and small and medium enterprises.
The governor wished him success in his future endeavours as he reassured the public of his administration's continued commitment to efficient service delivery and good governance in the state.
Yusuf sends message to DSS
Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for "its swift and professional response" leading to the successful rescue of the administrative secretary of Kibiya Local Government Area, Hamza Durya, who was recently abducted.
Governor Yusuf, through Tofa, described the rescue as a significant breakthrough and a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of the state’s security architecture.
He commended the DSS, noting that their efforts have further strengthened public confidence in security agencies.
The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies through the provision of necessary logistics and resources to enhance their operational efficiency. He also reassured residents of Kano State of the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across all parts of the state.
Governor Yusuf urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and useful information on suspicious activities.
The Kano government reaffirmed its resolve to continue working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.
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- Potential massacre thwarted in Kano, 19 bandits killed, soldiers pay price: "we owe them our lives"
Quintuplets' delivery: Kano govt steps in
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Kano-based woman, Hafsatu Yusuf, gave birth to quintuplets at Murtala Specialist Hospital, Kano.
Subsequently, the Kano State government announced that it will take full responsibility for the healthcare of the quintuplets and their mother.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.