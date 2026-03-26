Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sacked commissioner Shehu Wada Sagagi 'for strategic government realignment'

Yusuf highlighted Sagagi’s contributions to politics, religion, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) during his tenure

Governor Yusuf explained that he prioritised efficient service delivery and good governance in his administration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano State, has relieved Shehu Wada Sagagi of his appointment as commissioner for investment, commerce and industry with immediate effect.

Yusuf stated that the decision is part of the ongoing strategic realignment of government structures for systematic growth and sustainable development.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf sacks Shehu Wada Sagagi as commissioner. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday morning, March 26, The Punch reported.

Yusuf directs immediate handover

Daily Trust also noted the update.

According to the statement, the former commissioner is directed to hand over the affairs of the ministry to the Director of Commerce with immediate effect.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation for the services rendered by the former commissioner during his tenure.

He acknowledged Sagagi’s contributions to the development of the state, particularly in the areas of politics, religion, and small and medium enterprises.

The governor wished him success in his future endeavours as he reassured the public of his administration's continued commitment to efficient service delivery and good governance in the state.

Yusuf sends message to DSS

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for "its swift and professional response" leading to the successful rescue of the administrative secretary of Kibiya Local Government Area, Hamza Durya, who was recently abducted.

Governor Yusuf, through Tofa, described the rescue as a significant breakthrough and a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of the state’s security architecture.

He commended the DSS, noting that their efforts have further strengthened public confidence in security agencies.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies through the provision of necessary logistics and resources to enhance their operational efficiency. He also reassured residents of Kano State of the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across all parts of the state.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf calls on residents to remain alert and support security agencies by sharing information on suspicious activities. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Governor Yusuf urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and useful information on suspicious activities.

The Kano government reaffirmed its resolve to continue working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.

Read more Kano news:

Quintuplets' delivery: Kano govt steps in

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Kano-based woman, Hafsatu Yusuf, gave birth to quintuplets at Murtala Specialist Hospital, Kano.

Subsequently, the Kano State government announced that it will take full responsibility for the healthcare of the quintuplets and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng