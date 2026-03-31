Eight Kano House of Representatives members switched allegiance from NNPP to APC during plenary session on Tuesday

The defection was formally announced at the Green Chamber, with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas presiding over proceedings

Governor Abba Yusuf and ex-Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state witnessed the lawmakers’ official party transition

Eight members of the House of Representatives from Kano state have officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Eight federal lawmakers abandon NNPP in high-profile defection.

Source: Twitter

The move took place on Tuesday, March 31, at the Green Chamber, where they were formally announced during plenary presided over by House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

The lawmakers are Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe (Dawakin Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa), Hon. Garba Ibrahim Diso (Gwale), Hon. Hassan Shehu Hussain (Nassarawa), Hon. Idris Dankawu (Kumbotso), Hon. Muhammad Chiroma Nalaraba (Gezawa/Gabasawa), Hon. Barr. Rabiu Yusuf (Takai/Sumaila), Hon. Dr. Ghali Mustapha Tijjani (Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi), and Hon. Barr. Muhammad Bello Shehu (Fagge).

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano and former Governor Umar Ganduje witnessed the defection, along with other party leaders and dignitaries.

Kwankwaso quits NNPP ahead 2027 elections

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso officially resigned as National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). He cited the need for a fresh political alignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former 2023 presidential candidate, who secured 1,496,687 votes, thanked the party for the opportunity to serve and described his decision as difficult.

Kwankwaso plans to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, meeting with top opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, ahead of officially registering with the party on March 30, 2026, in Kano.

Major defection in Kano: Eight House of Reps members leave NNPP. Photo: AbbaYusuf

Source: Facebook

2027: Former Kano guber candidate resigns federal role

Legit.ng previously reported that Nasiru Gawuna, former APC governorship candidate in Kano, resigned as chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in Abuja ahead of the 2027 elections.

Gawuna cited compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s directive for political appointees to step down under electoral laws, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Nigeria’s development during his tenure.

He is set to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside Rabiu Kwankwaso, assuring a smooth handover of responsibilities while placing his future “in the hands of Allah” as he seeks a new political direction.

Kwankwaso holds strategic talks ahead 2027

In another report, Legit.ng disclosed that Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano governor and NNPP leader, hosted Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Osun governor and ADC national secretary, at his Abuja residence prior to his defection.

Kwankwaso also met ADC Kano state chairman Musa Shuaibu Ungogo and national youth leader Balarabe Rufai, holding discussions on political alignment and strategy as opposition figures prepare to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The meetings caused varied reactions online, with Nigerians praising the potential coalition against Tinubu while others urged caution. They, however, did highlight the significance of cross-party collaboration and the strategic expansion of the Kwankwasiyya movement into the South Western part of the country.

Source: Legit.ng