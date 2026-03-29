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2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Releases New Prophecy, Mentions State Governors Who May Betray Tinubu
Politics

2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Releases New Prophecy, Mentions State Governors Who May Betray Tinubu

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of potential betrayals ahead of the 2027 elections
  • Primate Ayodele identified crucial northern states where President Tinubu must focus to avoid losses in the 2027 polls
  • The outspoken cleric pointed out certain Nigerian states that would allegedly support President Tinubu's re-election, urging caution and attention

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has warned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of potential betrayals.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 29, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said not all All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are fully aligned with the president. According to him, some are not entirely committed to his cause.

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Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu of potential betrayals by some APC governors ahead of the 2027 elections.
Primate Elijah Ayodele cautions President Bola Tinubu about possible betrayals by certain APC governors ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns Tinubu of betrayal

The cleric also identified several states where the president may face challenges, noting that securing victory there would require significant effort.

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Primate Ayodele said:

“Not all APC governors are with you for your presidency; some are one leg in and one leg out.
“There are governors you need to hold strongly in the north. He must work on Kano (Abba Yusuf) so he won’t see betrayal. Kaduna (Sani Uba) will not be easy for you to win; you need serious homework there.”
“In Katsina (Dikko Radda), he also needs to work very well for him to win, Kebbi (Nasir Idris) and Gombe (Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya) too; there will be betrayal in those states. Adamawa (Ahmadu Fintiri) won’t be easy; there will be betrayal in the state. In Benue (Hyacinth Alia), too, it won’t be easy. The opposition is working in several northern states."

Below is the list of APC-controlled states where President Tinubu may face challenges, according to Primate Ayodele:

Read also

Kano: Why I will continue to wear Kwankwasiyya cap, APC's governor Yusuf opens up

  1. Kano
  2. Kaduna
  3. Kebbi
  4. Katsina
  5. Gombe
  6. Benue
  7. Adamawa
Primate Elijah Ayodele shares predictions amid APC administration ahead of 2027 election.
Primate Elijah Ayodele issues predictions as the APC administration approaches the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele
Source: Twitter

Ayodele identifies 'states supporting Tinubu'

Furthermore, the cleric highlighted states he believes would support the president’s re-election bid. He advised Tinubu not to take these states and their governors for granted, stressing their importance to his chances.

He said:

"Some states that will work well for him are Taraba, Niger, Sokoto, and Borno state; he shouldn’t joke with them at all. Atiku is doing serious underground work in the north, and they are almost striking a deal with him. However, these states are standing strong for the president.”

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCKaduna StateKebbi StateKano State
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