FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has said the future of Nigerians has been "effectively mortgaged" to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (popularly called BAT), his family, and associates.

Atiku levelled this allegation against the incumbent Nigerian leader via a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

Atiku (left), is widely considered as President Bola Tinubu's main political rival. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atiku criticises Tinubu again

Legit.ng obtained the statement on Wednesday night, August 21.

In the release, Atiku expressed his belief that "even after Tinubu leaves office, it will be nearly impossible to break these shackles".

The PDP chieftain compared Tinubu's alleged integration of his business interests into Lagos's public enterprises to his purported efforts at the federal level.

The erstwhile vice-president's statement partly reads:

"Just as Alpha Beta, Primero, and others act as Tinubu’s proxies in Lagos, managing critical sectors and generating revenue for him and his family, he has begun to replicate this at the federal level."

Furthermore, Atiku expressed surprise at the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and how the government-owned oil company had put its retail arm under the control of OVH Energy Marketing.

The 77-year-old pointed out that this is wrong because Oando, led by Wale Tinubu, owns 49% of OVH Energy Marketing. Wale is a nephew of President Tinubu.

Read Atiku's full statement below:

