List of Top APC, ADC, PDP, Other Politicians Who Attended El-Rufai’s Mother's Burial
- Prominent politicians gathered for the burial of Hajia Umma, the mother of former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai
- El-Rufai's mother passed away in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, March 27, 2026, prompting an outpouring of condolences from Nigerians
- Key figures and dignitaries from various political parties attended the funeral prayers on Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Abuja
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Many dignitaries attended the funeral prayers of Hajia Umma, the mother of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.
The funeral prayers took place at the National Mosque in Abuja, and the burial was at the Gudu Cemetery on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai’s mother passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt.
Many Nigerians sent their condolences to the former governor and his family following the demise of Hajia El-Rufai.
The burial attracted politicians across different political parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Recall that El-Rufai was released from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody after over a month in detention after his mother's demise.
Politicians who attended El-Rufai’s mother's burial
In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of prominent politicians who were present during El-Rufai’s mother's burial.
- Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar
- 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi
- National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu
- Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi
- Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani
- Niger State Governor Umar Bago
- Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal
- Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami
- Former minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Osita Chidoka
- Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani
What El-Rufai did while in ICPC detention
Recall that the former Kaduna governor, El-Rufai, spent his time in ICPC custody focusing on personal activities.
El-Rufai was released by the ICPC shortly after the death of his mother in Cairo, Egypt.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu extended condolences to El-Rufai, sparking mixed reactions across social media.
Read more stories on El-Rufai:
- "Deeply Saddened": Kaduna Governor, Ribadu React as El-Rufai Loses Mother
- El-Rufai’s Detention: List of Charges Filed Against Former Kaduna Governor
- Atiku Reacts as Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai Loses Mother
- Court Adjourns El-Rufai Bail Hearing, Announces New Date
- "El-Rufai's Greatest Mistake": ADC Chieftain Solomon Dalung Laments
Lawyer mentions ICPC error over El-Rufai's release
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a public affairs analyst criticises the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)'s release of El-Rufai after his mother's death without a court order.
Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq. argues that it is only the courts that have the authority to grant bail, not the ICPC.
Former Kaduna State governor's release raises constitutional concerns regarding arrest and detention laws in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.