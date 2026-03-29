Prominent politicians gathered for the burial of Hajia Umma, the mother of former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai's mother passed away in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, March 27, 2026, prompting an outpouring of condolences from Nigerians

Key figures and dignitaries from various political parties attended the funeral prayers on Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Many dignitaries attended the funeral prayers of Hajia Umma, the mother of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

The funeral prayers took place at the National Mosque in Abuja, and the burial was at the Gudu Cemetery on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Atiku, Peter Obi, Ribadu and others attended El-Rufai’s mother’s burial.Photo credit: ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai’s mother passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt.

Many Nigerians sent their condolences to the former governor and his family following the demise of Hajia El-Rufai.

The burial attracted politicians across different political parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Recall that El-Rufai was released from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody after over a month in detention after his mother's demise.

Politicians who attended El-Rufai’s mother's burial

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of prominent politicians who were present during El-Rufai’s mother's burial.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu

Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani

Niger State Governor Umar Bago

Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami

Former minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Osita Chidoka

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani

What El-Rufai did while in ICPC detention

Recall that the former Kaduna governor, El-Rufai, spent his time in ICPC custody focusing on personal activities.

El-Rufai was released by the ICPC shortly after the death of his mother in Cairo, Egypt.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu extended condolences to El-Rufai, sparking mixed reactions across social media.

Read more stories on El-Rufai:

Lawyer mentions ICPC error over El-Rufai's release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a public affairs analyst criticises the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)'s release of El-Rufai after his mother's death without a court order.

Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq. argues that it is only the courts that have the authority to grant bail, not the ICPC.

Former Kaduna State governor's release raises constitutional concerns regarding arrest and detention laws in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng