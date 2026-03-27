Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has lost his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, to the cold hand of death.

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the son of the former governor and lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, announced the demise of his grandmother in a social media post on Friday, March 27.

Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, mother of Nasir El-Rufai, is dead Photo Credit: @B_ELRUFAI

Source: Twitter

According to the younger El-Rufai, the mother of the former governor died the same day. However, he did not give further details about the demise.

Source: Legit.ng