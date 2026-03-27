Breaking: Nasir El-Rufai's Mother is Dead, "Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un"
Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has lost his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, to the cold hand of death.
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Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the son of the former governor and lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, announced the demise of his grandmother in a social media post on Friday, March 27.
According to the younger El-Rufai, the mother of the former governor died the same day. However, he did not give further details about the demise.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng