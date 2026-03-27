Former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been faulted for surrendering himself to security operatives before the commencement of his trial

Solomon Dalung, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, pointed out the fault while speaking on the dilemma of the former governor in an interview

However, Nigerians have taken a swipe at the position of the former minister, adding that El-Rufai cannot confront the security agencies

Solomon Dalung, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, has claimed that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, made his "greatest mistake" when he surrendered himself to security agencies before his court trial

The former minister, in an interview, alleged that government officials had earlier attempted to arrest the former governor at the airport when he returned to Nigeria, but the plot failed.

Solomon Dalung, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, says Nasir El-Rufai should not have surrendered to security agencies

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that Dalung argued that the decision of the former governor to submit himself to the authority was a misstep.

His statement reads in part:

“El-Rufai himself decided to downplay and surrender himself, and that’s the greatest mistake he made as a comrade."

When asked what the former governor would have done, he responded that comrades don't surrender because when they do, they will be humiliated and disgraced. El-Rufai was recently remanded in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), facing multiple corruption charges.

However, Dalung's comment has started generating mixed reactions. Below are some of their comments:

Realness condemned the former minister's statement:

"Truth is, most of our lawmakers are nothing but opportunists. They hide behind big grammar to mask a lack of real substance. Lalung’s statement is not just irresponsible, it’s outright reckless. Imagine a former minister telling people to ignore a law he once benefited from; that’s the height of hypocrisy. In a serious country like the United States, that kind of nonsense wouldn’t fly. There’s a clear line between protected speech and illegal conduct, and Lalung has clearly crossed it. This isn’t just talk; it’s an open invitation to undermine the rule of law, and it must be called out for what it is."

Charles criticised the country:

"For a country without a rule of law, he should have played Yahaya Bello's Card. But then what goes around comes around. This serves as a subtle reminder that power is transient."

Infinity said the former governor had no choice:

"His greatest mistake was not surrendering himself to the security personnel because he had no option; he made the big mistake with the self-incriminating statement of wire-tapping. However, it's a reminder that power is fleeting."

Fela Biodun Idowu faulted Dalung:

"Would you have wanted him to be hunted down and arrested like a RAT? It is one thing to point out the abuse he has been subjected to, but to suggest he shouldn't have presented himself when he was invited!...is the height of tomfoolery."

You can read more comments on X here:

Source: Legit.ng