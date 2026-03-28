Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai was released by ICPC on compassionate grounds following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong questioned the legality of the release, insisting only a court could vary a remand order

Nigerians reacted with mixed views as the development sparked debate over fairness, due process, and adherence to the rule of law

Fresh details have emerged surrounding the release of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with Nigerians expressing mixed reactions over the development.

Sources within the anti-graft agency alleged that El-Rufai was granted temporary freedom on compassionate grounds.

El-Rufai: Alleged Reason ICPC Released Ex-Kaduna Gov Emerges as Nigerians Speak Out

Source: Twitter

This follows the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma, who passed away in Egypt on Friday while receiving medical care.

ICPC cites burial rites as reason for release

According to insiders familiar with the matter, the former governor was allowed to leave custody to enable him participate in the burial arrangements of his late mother, The Cable reported.

El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, had been in ICPC custody since 19 February after being handed over by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commission had earlier obtained a court order on 18 March to detain him amid growing calls for his release.

Court proceedings and charges still pending

Earlier in the week, El-Rufai was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna alongside his former aide, Joel Adoga, on allegations bordering on money laundering, fraud, and abuse of office.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court subsequently adjourned hearing on his bail application to 31 March.

Lawyers question legality of release

Despite the explanation offered by sources, legal experts have raised concerns over the procedure followed in granting his release.

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, questioned the legality of the decision, stressing that only a court has the authority to vary a remand order.

“A person who is remanded by an order of a court cannot be released legally without recourse to the court,” he wrote.

He further demanded clarification from the ICPC regarding how the process was handled.

“ICPC, can you clarify the procedure adopted in this case? El-Rufai’s motion for bail is slated for Tuesday, March 31, 2026. How was his release processed? Is this another government magic that the legendary Fela sang about?”

Tinubu condoles with El-Rufai over mother's death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai over the loss of his mother, Hajiya Umma.

President Tinubu said he shared in El-Rufai’s grief and understood the depth of his loss.

Source: Legit.ng