Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Uba Sani have sent condolences to Nasir El-Rufai and his family over the death of the former Kaduna State governor's mother

The passing of Umma El-Rufai at an old age was announced on social media by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai

Messrs Ribadu and Sani expressed their sadness on X after news of the incident circulated online on Friday, March 27, 2026

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Kaduna, Kaduna State - Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA) and Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna, have condoled the family of Nasir El-Rufai over the death of the former Kaduna governor’s mother.

Legit.ng had reported that Umma El-Rufai, mother of the opposition figure, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Nuhu Ribadu and Uba Sani console former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his family following the death of his mother, Hajia Umma El-Rufai, on March 27, 2026. Photo credit: @B_ELRUFAI

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai’s mother is dead

Her death was announced by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, her grandson, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The federal lawmaker wrote on his verified page on Friday afternoon, March 27:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came and to Him we shall all return. I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai who passed away a few hours ago.”

He confirmed that the deceased was the biological mother of El-Rufai and offered prayers for her soul.

Bello El-Rufai added via X:

“We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the soul of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you.”

Ribadu, Sani mourn Umma El-Rufai

Reacting, Ribadu released a statement he personally signed:

He said via a post on X:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the matriarch of the El-Rufai family. I have fond memories of shared moments with her and her motherly care. At a time like this, words can offer little comfort for such a profound loss. My heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the entire family. May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and give the family the strength to bear this loss."

In the same vein, Governor Uba Sani extended the Kaduna State government's 'heartfelt condolences' to the bereaved El-Rufai family.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State expresses the government's heartfelt condolences to the El-Rufai family on the loss of their mother. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

The Kaduna governor tweeted:

"On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the entire El-Rufai family on the passing of their beloved mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

"Hajiya Umma El-Rufai was not only a devoted mother and matriarch, but also a woman of rare grace, moral clarity, and quiet strength. She lived a life defined by compassion, humility, and steadfast service, extending kindness to the vulnerable and dignity to all who crossed her path.

"In her community, she was a steady source of counsel and reconciliation, nurturing unity and embodying the enduring values of faith, patience, and generosity.

"In this hour of grief, I stand in solemn solidarity with the El-Rufai family, praying that Almighty Allah will forgive her shortcomings, accept her righteous deeds, and grant her eternal repose in Aljannatul Firdaus. May He comfort the bereaved and grant them fortitude to endure this profound loss. Ameen."

Read more El-Rufai news:

Atiku offers support to El-Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former vice president and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of Mallam El-Rufai.

Atiku expressed shock on his verified X handle.

Source: Legit.ng