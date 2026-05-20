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Football Coach Handed Lifetime Ban by UEFA for Secretly Filming Female Players
Football

Football Coach Handed Lifetime Ban by UEFA for Secretly Filming Female Players

by  Dare Kuti
3 min read
  • A Czech Republic coach has been banned from football activities for life after committing a serious offence
  • The European Football governing body affirmed the decision following a major misconduct investigation
  • The body representing professional football players have also backed the decision made by UEFA

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A women’s football coach in the Czech Republic has been banned from all football-related activities after secretly filming his players in the dressing room.

The coach was sanctioned by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) following an investigation into serious misconduct allegations.

UEFA, Czech, Petr Vlachovsky, Football, Slovacko, Europe.
UEFA suspends Czech coach Petr Vlachovsky for secretly filming female players. Photo by: @farenet.
Source: Twitter

UEFA hands Vlachovsky lifetime ban

UEFA has confirmed the decision to hand Petr Vlachovsky a lifetime ban from football activities.

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The European football governing body also called on FIFA to extend the punishment worldwide, while urging the Czech Football Association to revoke his coaching licence.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found Vlachovsky guilty of breaching regulations relating to insulting or indecent conduct and bringing football into disrepute.

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Vlachovsky previously coached 1. FC Slovácko Women and also worked with the Czech Republic women’s Under-19 team.

According to Al Jazeera, the 42-year-old was convicted in May 2025 after admitting to secretly recording female players, including minors aged 17.

A Czech court reportedly sentenced him to one year in prison, while the country’s football association also imposed a five-year domestic coaching ban.

Slovacko confirm Vlachovsky dismissal

A spokesperson for Slovacko Women confirmed that the club terminated Vlachovsky’s contract after the allegations emerged.

The club added that it had cooperated with Czech authorities throughout the investigation process. The statement read:

“This is a deeply serious and distressing matter which came to light ⁠in 2023 and had a significant impact on our club, ⁠and above all on the players affected.
“From the moment we became aware of the allegations, the club acted immediately, terminated its cooperation with the former coach, and ⁠cooperated with the relevant authorities.
UEFA, Petr Vlachovsky, Football, Europe, FIFA, Slovacko.
UEFA bans Petr Vlachovsky for life after secretly filming female players in the dressing room. Photo by: Morgan Harlow - UEFA/UEFA.
Source: Getty Images
“Throughout this process, the club has regarded itself as an injured party and has treated the ⁠matter with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity and respect for ⁠those affected.”

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Meanwhile, the Football Players’ Union (FIFPRO) welcomed the ban as well as UEFA’s request for world football governing body FIFA to impose an international ban on Vlachovsky. The statement read:

“This outcome sends a strong and necessary message that abusive and inappropriate behaviour has no place in football and ‌that ‌safeguarding the wellbeing of players must remain a priority at every level of the game," per BBC.

A group of the victims came forward to demand further action, with players stating that Vlachovsky's crimes had left them afraid to sleep at night and anxious about being in public in case they were being filmed.

Siasia life-ban reduced

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia had his life-ban from football reduced to five years.

Samson Siasia in 2019 was banned for life by the world football governing body known as FIFA who accused the former Super Eagles coach if involving himself in bribery and manipulation of games.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dare Kuti avatar

Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.

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