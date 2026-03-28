Just In: El-Rufai Reportedly Released From ICPC Custody After Mother’s Death
- Former Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was released from ICPC custody after over a month of detention
- El-Rufai's son, Bashir, criticises the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as 'corrupt' following his father's release from custody
- The mother of the former governor, Hajiya Umma, passed away after an undisclosed illness in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, March 27, 2026
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kaduna State - Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reportedly been released from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
Legit.ng reports that the former Kaduna state governor’s mother passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt.
One of El-Rufai’s sons, Bashir, disclosed that his father had been freed from the ICPC detention on Friday night, March 27, 2026
As reported by Vanguard, Bashir made this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle @BashirElRufai.
“My beloved great legend of a father (@elrufai) is being released from his unlawful and illegal detention at the hands of one of the most corrupt agencies in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is a lame excuse for a pathetic institution.
“Thank you all for all the support. Our family shall never forget these times. We have overcome, as the El-Rufais.”
The former governor, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had been in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, over allegations of financial misconduct and related matters.
According to Daily Trust, El-Rufai might have been released on compassionate grounds as the remains of his mother would be flown in from Cairo on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
Tinubu sends message to El-Rufai over loss of his mother
Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed condolences to El-Rufai on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Umma.
Tinubu highlights the remarkable life and contributions of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai's children and grandchildren to Nigeria’s development.
The President shares in the former Kaduna State governor's grief of losing his beloved mother on Friday, March 27, 2026.
Read more stories on El-Rufai:
- Atiku Reacts as Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai Loses Mother
- Court Takes Action Over El-Rufai’s N1bn Suit Against ICPC
- El-Rufai’s Detention: List of Charges Filed Against Former Kaduna Governor
- El-Rufai’s Detention: Political Analyst Speaks On Possible Outcome
- Is El-Rufai’s Wife Hadiza Dead?: Former Kaduna First Lady Speaks
- Court Adjourns El-Rufai Bail Hearing, Announces New Date
Kaduna governor, Ribadu react as El-Rufai loses mother
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Uba Sani sent condolences to El-Rufai and his family over the death of the former Kaduna State governor's mother.
The passing of Umma El-Rufai at an old age was announced on social media by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai Messrs.
Ribadu and Sani expressed their sadness on X after news of the incident circulated online on Friday, March 27, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.