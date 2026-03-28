Former Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was released from ICPC custody after over a month of detention

El-Rufai's son, Bashir, criticises the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as 'corrupt' following his father's release from custody

The mother of the former governor, Hajiya Umma, passed away after an undisclosed illness in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, March 27, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reportedly been released from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Legit.ng reports that the former Kaduna state governor’s mother passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt.

Nasir El-Rufai released from ICPC custody as the family mourns the loss of their mother. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

One of El-Rufai’s sons, Bashir, disclosed that his father had been freed from the ICPC detention on Friday night, March 27, 2026

As reported by Vanguard, Bashir made this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle @BashirElRufai.

“My beloved great legend of a father (@elrufai) is being released from his unlawful and illegal detention at the hands of one of the most corrupt agencies in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is a lame excuse for a pathetic institution.

“Thank you all for all the support. Our family shall never forget these times. We have overcome, as the El-Rufais.”

The former governor, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had been in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, over allegations of financial misconduct and related matters.

According to Daily Trust, El-Rufai might have been released on compassionate grounds as the remains of his mother would be flown in from Cairo on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai freed from ICPC custody following his mother's passing. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

Tinubu sends message to El-Rufai over loss of his mother

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed condolences to El-Rufai on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Umma.

Tinubu highlights the remarkable life and contributions of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai's children and grandchildren to Nigeria’s development.

The President shares in the former Kaduna State governor's grief of losing his beloved mother on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Read more stories on El-Rufai:

Kaduna governor, Ribadu react as El-Rufai loses mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Uba Sani sent condolences to El-Rufai and his family over the death of the former Kaduna State governor's mother.

The passing of Umma El-Rufai at an old age was announced on social media by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai Messrs.

Ribadu and Sani expressed their sadness on X after news of the incident circulated online on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng