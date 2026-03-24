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Breaking: Court Adjourns El-Rufai Bail Hearing, Announces New Date
Politics

Breaking: Court Adjourns El-Rufai Bail Hearing, Announces New Date

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's bail hearing has been adjourned to Tuesday, March 31, 2026
  • El-Rufai's legal team cites constitutional rights and preparation time for his defence in the bail application at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna
  • The court proceedings included the presentation of legal arguments from both prosecution and defence before the adjournment

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State has adjourned proceedings on the bail application of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to Tuesday, March 31st, 2026.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was arraigned alongside one Joel Adoga by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over charges related to alleged corruption and abuse of office.

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El-Rufai’s bail hearing pushed to March 31, 2026
The Federal High Court in Kaduna adjourns El-Rufai's bail hearing. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai
Source: Twitter

The ICPC filed charges against El-Rufai, accusing the former governor of financial misconduct during his time in office.

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As reported by Channels Television, the court adjourned the bail hearing to Tuesday, March 31, 2025.

El-Rufai’s counsel, Ukpon Akpan, urged the court to grant his client bail, citing constitutional rights and the need to allow the former governor adequate time to prepare his defense.

Akpan cited constitutional rights and the need to allow the former governor adequate time to prepare his defense.

After which, legal arguments were presented by both the prosecution and the defense.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the charges against El-Rufai are serious and that granting bail could interfere with ongoing investigations.

Court fixes March 31, 2026, as the date to hear El-Rufai's bail application
Ex-Kaduna governor El-Rufai's bail hearing adjourned amid corruption allegations. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai
Source: Twitter

El-Rufai arrives court amid heavy security presence

Recall that El-Rufai arrived at the Federal High Court under heavy ICPC security.

Journalists were barred from the courtroom as Department of State Services (DSS) officers, policemen, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives intensified security.

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ICPC’s John Odey said El-Rufai and Joel Adoga faced charges of public property conversion and money laundering, with a separate state case for abuse of office and fraud.

Read more stories on El-Rufai's detention:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kelly Agaba condemned El-Rufai's detention as a blatant abuse of power by the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

He argued that judicial intervention was essential for addressing allegations against the former Kaduna state governor.

The political analyst warned that Nigerians would resist any infringement on their rights and demand government accountability.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai
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