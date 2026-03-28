Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, spent his time in ICPC custody focusing on personal activities

El-Rufai was released by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission shortly after the death of his mother in Cairo, Egypt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu extended condolences to El-Rufai, sparking mixed reactions across social media

Fresh details have emerged about the time former Kaduna state Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, spent in detention, with an associate disclosing that he focused on religious devotion and personal development while in custody.

Speaking after his release, the associate, Bashir Garba Sufyan, said El-Rufai has now reunited with his family, friends an, associates

What Ex-Kaduna Gov El-Rufai Did While In Detention Is Out, "He Happened 10 Times"

Source: Twitter

Associate speaks on El-Rufai’s time in detention

Sufyan, in a post on X, revealed that the former governor maintained a strict routine centred on fasting and study throughout his detention.

“Alhamdulillah, Mallam is home with his family, friends and associates. The first thing he told us was that, since his detention, he had been fasting until yesterday.

“He also completed the Holy Qur’an while in detention, read 10 books, and has written some as well. And you wonder why he’s great and undefeated.”

ICPC detention and legal battle

El-Rufai had been in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) since 19 February 2026, following his release from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he was earlier questioned.

The anti-graft agency subsequently arraigned him on a 10-count charge involving alleged conversion of public property and money laundering.

He was brought before a Federal High Court in Kaduna, which adjourned hearing on his bail application until 31 March. The former governor has denied all allegations against him.

Release followed mother’s death

The ICPC later released El-Rufai shortly after the death of his mother in Cairo, Egypt, a development that drew widespread reactions.

An ally confirmed his release, while his son, Bashir El-Rufai, also publicly acknowledged that he had regained his freedom.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu extended condolences to El-Rufai over his loss.

Their messages, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians describing the situation as reflective of elite dynamics, while others expressed sympathy over his personal loss.

The development has continued to generate debate as legal proceedings in the case remain ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng