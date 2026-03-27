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Just In: Atiku Reacts as Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai Loses Mother
Politics

Just In: Atiku Reacts as Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai Loses Mother

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

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Kaduna, Kaduna State - Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has condoled the family of Nasir El-Rufai over the death of the former Kaduna governor’s mother.

Legit.ng had reported that Umma El-Rufai, mother of El-Rufai, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Atiku Abubakar offers condolences to Nasir El-Rufai’s family after the passing of his mother, Hajia Umma El-Rufai, on March 27, 2026.
Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar consoles former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his family following the death of his mother, Hajia Umma El-Rufai, on March 27, 2026. Photo Credit: @B_ELRUFAI
Source: Twitter

El-Rufai’s mother is dead

Her death was announced by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, her grandson, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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He wrote on Friday afternoon, March 27:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came and to Him we shall all return. I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai who passed away a few hours ago.”

He confirmed that the deceased was the biological mother of El-Rufai and offered prayers for her soul.

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He added via X:

“We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the soul of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you.”

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately available at the time of this report.

Atiku mourns Umma El-Rufai

Reacting, Atiku said via a post on X:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.
“The news of the demise of Hajia Umma El-Rufai is a shocking development.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the @elrufai family and friends and pray that Allah (SWT) accepts her soul and grant her Al-Janna Firdaus."
Atiku Abubakar mourns Hajia Umma El-Rufai's death
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expresses condolences following the death of Hajia Umma El-Rufai, mother of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Photo credit: @atiku
Source: Twitter

The presidential hopeful added:

“Hajia Umma lived to a prime old age in dignity and service to family and community. She was a woman of sound faith and her passing on the day of Jumu’ah is a source of consolation to the family.

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“It is my prayer that Allah comforts the family and ease their grief.”

Read more El-Rufai news:

El-Rufai files N1bn suit against ICPC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mallam El-Rufai filed a N1 billion rights suit against the ICPC over an alleged unlawful search of his residence.

The court was challenged to declare the search warrant invalid due to a lack of specificity and probable cause.

El-Rufai sought an injunction against using the evidence obtained from the contested search in legal proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Atiku AbubakarKaduna StateNasir Ahmad El-Rufai
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