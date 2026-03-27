Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has condoled the family of Nasir El-Rufai over the death of the former Kaduna governor’s mother.

Legit.ng had reported that Umma El-Rufai, mother of El-Rufai, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar consoles former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his family following the death of his mother, Hajia Umma El-Rufai, on March 27, 2026. Photo Credit: @B_ELRUFAI

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai’s mother is dead

Her death was announced by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, her grandson, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote on Friday afternoon, March 27:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came and to Him we shall all return. I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai who passed away a few hours ago.”

He confirmed that the deceased was the biological mother of El-Rufai and offered prayers for her soul.

He added via X:

“We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the soul of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you.”

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately available at the time of this report.

Atiku mourns Umma El-Rufai

Reacting, Atiku said via a post on X:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

“The news of the demise of Hajia Umma El-Rufai is a shocking development.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the @elrufai family and friends and pray that Allah (SWT) accepts her soul and grant her Al-Janna Firdaus."

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expresses condolences following the death of Hajia Umma El-Rufai, mother of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The presidential hopeful added:

“Hajia Umma lived to a prime old age in dignity and service to family and community. She was a woman of sound faith and her passing on the day of Jumu’ah is a source of consolation to the family.

“It is my prayer that Allah comforts the family and ease their grief.”

Read more El-Rufai news:

El-Rufai files N1bn suit against ICPC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mallam El-Rufai filed a N1 billion rights suit against the ICPC over an alleged unlawful search of his residence.

The court was challenged to declare the search warrant invalid due to a lack of specificity and probable cause.

El-Rufai sought an injunction against using the evidence obtained from the contested search in legal proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng