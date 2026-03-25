Former Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai faces 10 charges of corruption and money laundering in the Federal High Court

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accuses El-Rufai of inflating severance pay by N579.7 million and fraudulent dollar deposits

El-Rufai allegedly received $817,900 through various unlawful bank deposits over the years while in office as governor

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - The former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been charged with alleged severance pay corruption and years-long fraudulent dollar-denominated cash deposits in his bank account.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned him before the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, on 10 charges.

ICPC files 10-count charges against El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Kaduna. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

The commission accused El-Rufai of violating Nigeria’s anti-money laundering law.

As reported by Premium Times, the charges involve alleged inflated severance pay of N579.7 million and years-long fraudulent deposits totaling $817,900 allegedly received by El-Rufai.

10 charges filed by ICPC against El-Rufai

Below are the 10 charges filed by the ICPC at the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Kaduna Judicial Division, against El-Rufai and Joel Adoga.

The Commission said El-Rufai committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2) (d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In September 2020, El-Rufai directly took possession of the sum of N289,826,998.12 as severance allowance over and above his legitimately entitled sum of N20,013,245.00. The ICPC said it represents 300% of El-Rufai’s annual basic salary, describing it as the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption.

In January 2023, El-Rufai directly took possession of the sum of N289,826,998.12 as severance allowance over and above his legitimately entitled sum of N20,013,245.00.

In September 2017 and March 2023 at Kaduna and Abuja, respectively, El-Rufai directly took control of the total sum of $320,800 deposited into his Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account number: 0023824985 in different tranches by one Joel Adoga.

In May 2022 or thereabout at Kaduna, El-Rufai directly took possession of the sum of $155,800 deposited into his Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account number: 0023824985 by one Peter Akagu Jones (now at large)

In May 2022, El-Rufai directly took possession of the sum of $305,300 deposited into his Guaranty Trust Bank (domiciliary) account number: 0023824985 by one Ajayi Ayodele (now at large)

In April 2016, at Asokoro, Abuja, El-Rufai directly took possession of the sum of $5,000.00 deposited into his Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account number: 0023824985 by one Umar Farouq (now at large)

In June 2016 or thereabout at Asokoro, Abuja, El-Rufai directly took possession of the sum of $5,000.00 deposited into his Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account number: 0023824985 by one Umar Saleh (now at large)

In December 2016 or thereabout at Kaduna, El-Rufai directly took possession of the sum of $4,000.00 deposited into his Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account number: 0023824985 by one Umar Farouk Saleh (now at large)

In October 2017 or thereabout at Kaduna, El-Rufai directly took possession of the sum of $10,000.00 deposited into his Guaranty Trust Bank (domiciliary) account number: 0023824985 by one Umar Farouq (now at large)

El-Rufai and Joel Adoga, in July 2019 at Wuse, Abuja, did conspire to disguise the origin of $10,000.00, which sum was deposited into the Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account number: 0023824985 belonging to Mallam El-Rufai.

El-Rufai to defend himself in court over alleged fraud and money laundering charges. Photo credit: ICPC

Source: Twitter

Court adjourns El-Rufai bail hearing

Recall that El-Rufai's bail hearing was adjourned to Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The former governor's legal team cites constitutional rights and preparation time for his defence in the bail application at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna.

The court proceedings included the presentation of legal arguments from both prosecution and defence before the adjournment.

DSS denies El-Rufai’s wife access at court entrance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) operative denied access to Asiya, one of El-Rufai's wives, at the Federal High Court.

El-Rufai faces corruption and abuse of power charges, with a court arraignment held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Both of El-Rufai's wives were redirected to the back entrance after front gate access was denied by DSS operatives.

Source: Legit.ng