The national leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has finally concluded all necessary arrangements to join the ADC

A statement by the Kwankwasiyya Movement said the former governor of Kano State would officially register with ADC in Kano on Monday, March 30, 2026

Kwankwaso was the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 elections, and emerged fourth in the poll with 1,496,687 votes

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Kwankwasiyya Movement has directed its members to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Daily Trust, in a statement on Saturday, March 28, Habibu Sale Mohammed, spokesperson of the Movement, disclosed that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Kwankwasiya national leader and a presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has reportedly concluded plans to join the coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Rabiu Kwankwaso set to join the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

This Day also noted the development.

The statement said:

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform all its members across Nigeria and the general public that our Supreme Leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has concluded all necessary arrangements to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“In furtherance of this decision, he will officially register with the party on Monday, 30th March 2026, at his residence, Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Kano, by 12 pm."

The statement continued:

“Consequently, all members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are hereby directed to proceed and register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in their respective wards, local government areas, and states immediately thereafter. Members are also encouraged to fully engage in all party activities and contribute actively toward the growth, development, and success of the party at all levels.

“This strategic decision, as always, has been taken in the best interest of the movement, our state, and the nation at large. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the advancement of democratic values, good governance, and the collective aspirations of the people."

It added:

“We emphasise that democracy must be protected, and the will of the people must always be respected. The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains resolute, united, and committed to building a better and more inclusive Nigeria.”

2027 election: Atiku hosts Kwankwaso

On Saturday, March 28, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Kwankwaso met in Abuja, in what observers see as part of ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Confirming the meeting, ADC's Atiku said it was a courtesy visit during which they discussed national issues.

Rabiu Kwankwaso to quit NNPP and join ADC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso meets with Aregbesola

Earlier, on Thursday, March 26, Rauf Aregbesola, the national secretary, met with Kwankwaso in Abuja.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page, Kwankwaso confirmed Aregbesola’s visit, though he did not disclose details of their discussion.

On the same day, Saifullahi Hassan, Kwankwaso’s media aide, said the NNPP leader also met with Kano ADC leaders, including Balarabe Rufai, the party’s national youth leader.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso’s meeting with fellow opposition leaders is coming a week after the former Kano State governor hosted key opposition figures at his residence in Kano as part of the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

Among those in attendance were former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; and ex-Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson.

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu of sidelining Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso asked President Tinubu to intervene in the sharing of rice palliatives in Kano state.

In a tweet, the former governor alleged that the rice meant to be shared with the people of the state was shared with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts.

The former governor added that he noted how three different state directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) were posted and reposted out of Kano.

Source: Legit.ng