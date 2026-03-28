President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 election appeared to be in with stronger opposition ahead of the next cycle of polls in the country

This is as Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former NNPP presidential candidate, visited ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar at his Abuja residence on Saturday, March 28

This came the day after Kwankwaso met with former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the current national secretary of the APC

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, amid the rumour that the former was planning to dump his party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former vice president announced the meeting on his social media page on Saturday, March 28, saying he hosted Kwankwaso, who also doubled as the former governor of Kano State, at his residence in Abuja.

Atiku Abubakar hosts Rabiu Kwankwaso at his Abuja residence Photo Credit@atiku

Source: Twitter

This is coming the day after Kwankwaso, the current national leader of the NNPP, has reportedly met with Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun and current national secretary of the ADC, a coalition adopted party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso's meeting with Aregbesola comes amid the rumour that the former presidential candidate of the NNPP was planning to resign from his party, after he was dumped by his political godson and governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who recently left the NNPP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his attempt to hold his political relevance, Kwankwaso has been making political permutations on the best platform to contest and replicate his 2023 success in Kano and at the national level.

However, Kwankwaso's visit to Atiku has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar said Kwankwaso's alliance with Atiku will defeat Tinubu in 2027:

"It's over for Bola Tinubu and the APC! I swear to God, Tinubu/APC can't defeat a party that has Atiku, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso and the Buhari CPC Camp led by El-Rufa'i. Congratulations to all patriotic Nigerians in advance."

Ahmadinho commended the visit:

"God bless you as you receive him, we are clamouring for just 1 thing from all of you recycling each other up there, please pity our upcoming children and give us good governance, may Almighty Allah be with you all."

Rukkie praised the move of the two former presidential candidates:

"Great to see dialogue across political lines! Hopefully, these discussions lead to real solutions for the challenges facing our nation."

Nwammonwu expressed pessimism about the opposition in the 2027 elections:

"This current opposition is just playing around. They are not yet prepared for the APC because the whole nation, by now, should have started feeling their presence just as the APC did to Jonathan back in 2015. ADC, LP and the rest are just scared to make a political opposition move."

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Source: Legit.ng