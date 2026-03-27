Former Kano governor and NNPP national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has hosted Rauf Aregbesola, the ex-Osun governor and ADC national secretary, at his residence in Abuja

In another meeting, Kwankwaso hosted the ADC Kano State chairman and national youth leader, Musa Shuaibu Ungoggo and Balarabe Rufai at the same residence

The development came amid the alignment and realignment to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the current national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has reportedly met with Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun and current national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a coalition adopted party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso's meeting with Aregbesola is coming amid the rumour that the former presidential candidate of the NNPP was planning to resign from his party, after he was dumped by his political godson and governor of Kano State, who recently left the NNPP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rabiu Kwankwaso hosts Rauf Aregbesola amid defection rumour Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

In his attempt to hold his political relevance, Kwankwaso has been making political permutations on the best platform to contest and replicate his 2023 success in Kano and at the national level. The former governor announced his meeting with Aregbesola on his social media page on Friday, March 27.

At the same time, the ADC Kano state chairman and national youth leader, Musa Shuaibu Ungoggo and Balarabe Rufai, announced a courtesy visit to the Abuja residence of Kwankwaso on the same day. Rufai disclosed the meeting on his social media page in the early hours of the day.

However, the move of Kwankwaso has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Truth Matters urged Kwankwaso not to join the ADC:

"Don't mess up your long-term political career by joining a party without an ideology. Foster an alliance with the Labor Party, mentored fresh politicians, and not old ones. Be the leader of that new group and be ready for 2031 when it's the turn of the north."

Okpanachi Sulieman commended Kwankwaso for making the move:

"We have a country to fight for. My happiness is that all our opposition leaders have only one agenda, and that agenda is that Tinubu must go. We don't care which political party we are going to use to remove Tinubu before he disintegrates our country, Nigeria. Nigerians keep calm."

Henry Akanno projected the expansion of the Kwankwasiyyah movement:

"The Red Cap meets the South West. The game just changed. ​Kwankwaso (NNPP) x Aregbesola (ADC). If you think this is just a 'social visit,' you don't know Nigerian politics. We are looking at the foundation of a massive Third Force for 2027. ​The APC establishment in Osun and the North just felt a chill. Is the Kwankwasiyya movement officially expanding to the South West?"

Danyusi commended the development:

"It’s always great to see leaders from different backgrounds coming together. Two heavyweights in one room! Wishing you both productive deliberations for the progress of our nation."

Read the full statement of Kwankwaso on X here:

Source: Legit.ng