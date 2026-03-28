The APC has taken a fresh decision over whether or not Nentawe Yilwatda and Ajibola Basiru would return as the APC national chairman and national secretary

APC maintained the existing zoning arrangement for national working committee positions, urging aspirants to adhere to party guidelines

The convention, attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, drew about 8,453 delegates

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the return of Nentawe Yilwatda as national chairman.

This is also as the party confirmed the return of Ajibola Basiru as national secretary, following its fourth elective national convention at Eagle Square, Abuja.

APC Takes Fresh Decision on Returning Yilwatda, Basiru as National Chairman, Secretary

Source: Twitter

The convention election committee announced the duo’s election as part of several officials returned via consensus, marking a continuation of the party’s leadership arrangements, The Cable reported.

APC maintains zoning arrangement for NWC

Last week, the APC affirmed it would retain the existing zoning arrangement for all national working committee (NWC) positions during the convention, Daily Trust reported.

Felix Morka, national publicity secretary of the APC, said in a statement that the arrangement is included in the party’s published schedule of nationwide congresses, national convention, and related activities for 2026.

He added that the zoning formula for NWC positions across states within the geopolitical zones remains valid for the convention and urged aspirants seeking national offices to comply strictly with the established guidelines.

Convention returns top officials unopposed

In line with the zoning decision, both Yilwatda and Basiru were returned unopposed as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

The convention, themed “Unity in progress: Consolidating the renewed hope agenda,” drew top government and party officials, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

Delegates and organisers contribute to historic gathering

The event was organised by a planning committee led by Aminu Masari, former governor of Katsina State, and Anyim Pius Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

APC Takes Fresh Decision on Returning Yilwatda, Basiru as National Chairman, Secretary

Source: Twitter

According to Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, approximately 8,453 delegates participated in the convention, highlighting the scale and significance of the gathering.

The APC’s decision to return Yilwatda and Basiru unopposed reflects the party’s continued emphasis on unity and adherence to its internal governance arrangements.

Tinubu arrives Eagle Square for APC convention

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at Eagle Square, Abuja, for the APC national convention, where the party is expected to elect a new national chairman and other national officials.

The president arrived at the venue around 8:10 pm, three hours after his scheduled time of arrival according to the programme.

APC convention: Cubana Chiefpriest receives special recognition

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is one of the prominent figures in the country present at the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The political event, which began on March 25, will end on March 28, 2026, with the main event held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to the reports, over 8,453 delegates from across Nigeria are gathered for this key event, which will elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) and strengthen the party’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng