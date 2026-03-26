A tragic road accident claims five family members on the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway in Yobe State

Three more individuals were injured and are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Damaturu, the state capital

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, says investigations are underway to uncover the cause of the devastating incideThe,,nt

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yobe State - A family has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of five members in a fatal road accident along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway in Yobe State.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Tragic accident kills 5 family members in Yobe State. Photo credit: Taheer Musa Talba

Source: Facebook

The deceased were identified as Hajjagana Dahiru Zayi, Ibrahim Dahiru Zayi, Muhammad Dahiru Zayi, Hauwa Dahiru Zayi, and another family member.

It was gathered that the victims were residents of Potiskum local government area of Yobe State.

As reported by Daily Trust, a relative of the victims, Dahiru Musa Talba, said five family members lost their lives in the crash, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Talba said the injured victims were rushed to the General Hospital in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

He described the incident as devastating while expressing deep grief over the loss.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. My mom has died,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

A friend of the deceased, Suraj Muh'd Jaji Guyik, shared more details about the tragic incident on Facebook.

"The incident happened on their way coming from Maiduguri to Potiskum after a condolence visit for their loved ones. They letter being evacuated to the YSSH A/E treatment center. We had all the urgent medical consumables needed being supported by YSSH management and individuals at large, thanks to individuals who supported. We appreciate everyone's efforts, especially CMD Dr. Usman Abba Geidam's prompt response despite being abroad for Umrah!

"May Allah forgive them and grant the souls continued rest in perfect peace. Accept my condolences, friend Taheer Musa Talba Shuwa."

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident. theircondolencea the, The

“The accident involved members of the same family. Five persons were confirmed dead, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

Heartbreak in Potiskum as family loses five in fatal road crash

Source: Original

UK returnee dies in fatal road crash

Recall that a Nigerian woman returning from the United Kingdom died in a road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The crash involved a Toyota Camry colliding with a truck, leaving one dead and two injured in Ogun State.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency said the victims were on their way to a wedding in Abeokuta.

3 family members die in a road accident

In a similar incident, Legit.ng reported that a speeding truck triggered a multi-vehicle collision that killed three members of the same family on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

LASTMA officials rescued two injured survivors and coordinated with emergency agencies to clear the wreckage and stabilise the scene.

The LASTMA general manager mourned the tragedy and warned motorists that excessive speed remained a major cause of fatal crashes.

Source: Legit.ng