Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has knocked former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna for dumping APC to the SDP

Omokri in his reaction to El-Rufai's defection, opined that the former governor has no electoral value, judging by the outcome of the 2023 general elections

He recalled that when El-Rufai was Kaduna governor, the APC lost the three senatorial seats, 10 out of 16 House of Representatives seats to the PDP

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has shaded the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of 2027.

Omokri, who recently turned President Bola Tinubu's policy campaigner, explained that no one should lose sleep about the defection of the former governor, adding that the SDP has died since the 1993 presidential election and that the party would be buried in 2027.

APC lost to PDP in Kaduna under El-Rufai

The former presidential aide recalled that when El-Rufai was the governor of Kaduna, the APC lost the presidential election, the three senatorial districts and 10 out of the 16 House of Representatives seats in the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a development that did not reflect the electoral value of the former governor.

He further explained that the APC only won four of the remaining House of Representatives seats while the Labour Party won two. He also recalled that the APC narrowly won the governorship election in the state, saying that "The margin of victory was a mere 10,806."

The statement reads in part:

"If Malam Nasir el-Rufai performed so woefully at the polls as an incumbent governor, why should anyone lose sleep over him leaving the All Progressives Congress for the Social Democratic Party, which died in 1993 and has been in the mortuary pending burial in 2027?"

See the full statement here:

El-Rufai dumped APC after several outbursts

Recall that El-Rufai's defection from the APC to the SDP followed a series of outbursts from the former governor, where he had severally accused the leadership of the ruling party of not having internal democracy, stating that no one knows what was going on.

He had also accused President Bola Tinubu of intentionally dumping him for the ministerial list, dismissing the claim of the national assembly that his nomination was rejected because of a security report from the DSS.

Legit.ng recalled that El-Rufai and Fayemi were absent at the recent APC National Executive Council meeting, citing short notice for the meeting. Former President Buhari and ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among several other APC founding members, were also absent at the event.

El-Rufai speaks on 2027 presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna state governor, said he has yet to discuss his 2027 presidential ambitions with anyone.

The former governor stated this in an interview while speaking on the possibility of taking on President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai recently criticised President Tinubu's administration and the APC after engaging with several opposition leaders.

