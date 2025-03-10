The chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has reacted to the defection of former governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

The APC Secretary in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yahaya Baba-Pate, said the ruling party is unperturbed by El-Rufai’s defection to another party ahead of the 2027 election

Baba-Pate explained the reason why APC would not lose sleep after El-Rufai dumped the party for SDP

Kaduna State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state said the ruling party is not disturbed by the defection of former governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai announced his defection from the APC to SDP on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The APC Secretary in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yahaya Baba-Pate, said that the party will not lose sleep over El-Rufai’s defection.

Baba-Pate said the APC is focused on delivering Kaduna state to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

As reported by Leadership, he stated this while speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Monday, March 10, 2025.

He said the APC is growing from strength to strength with the influx of high-profile politicians into the ruling party on daily basis across the state.

“We are unperturbed by former governor Nasir el-Rufai’s defection to another party. Our main focus in Kaduna is on how to deliver the state to both President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

“The APC in Kaduna State is growing day by day, judging from the caliber of politicians streaming into the party on a daily basis. So, we are not disturbed by anybody defecting to another party based on our governor’s inclusive governance in the state.

“We are not disturbed and we are not going to lose our sleep over el-Rufai’s moves. The party in the state is growing more than before,”

Legit.ng recalls that El-Rufai called on opposition party members as he officially resigned from the APC and joined the APC.

El-Rufai urged opposition members and leaders to unite under the SDP to challenge the APC in the 2027 general elections.

The former governor also shared his plans to form a strong coalition capable of redefining Nigeria’s political future.

PDP governors speak on endorsing El-Rufai, Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, led by Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed, dismissed reports that some of its members support El-Rufai/Obi ticket 2027 presidential ticket.

Mohammed asserted that the forum never discussed or endorsed such a ticket, accusing certain individuals of attempting to weaken the opposition.

The PDP governors reiterated their commitment to party unity, national development, and backing whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in the 2027 elections.

