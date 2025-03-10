2027: El-Rufai Woos Opposition Members to Join SDP, “Let’s Challenge APC”
- Former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has called on opposition party members as he officially resigned from the APC and joined the APC
- El-Rufai urged opposition members and leaders to unite under the SDP to challenge the APC in the 2027 general elections
- The former governor also shared his plans to form a strong coalition capable of redefining Nigeria’s political future
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has urged opposition members to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in a bid to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.
2027: El-Rufai woos opposition to join SDP
El-Rufai made this known in a statement he personally signed on Monday, March 10, 2025, while announcing his resignation from the APC.
Recall that on Monday, Nasir El-Rufai, officially resigned from the APC and moved to the SDP.
Legit.ng reports that this move follows years of growing dissatisfaction with the leadership and direction of the APC.
2027: El-Rufai leads opposition to unseat APC
But while wooing opposition members, El-Rufai tweeted:
"At this point in my political journey, I have come to the conclusion that I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish. I have now decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
“Without prejudice to this decision, as a member of the SDP, I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join us and unite under a single democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections and bye-elections between now and 2027, by the Grace of God.
“I, therefore, call on all our supporters and concerned Nigerians to join us in the SDP as we work towards making Nigeria a beacon of pride for Africans and the Black Race.”
El-Rufai visits Atiku, Aregbesola, Tunde Bakare
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, met with political leaders across different political parties, further fueling speculation about his future political plans.
El-Rufai's visit to Lagos and Abuja came days after visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna and Atiku Abubakar.
The former governor's latest trips have sparked speculations about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 general election.
Source: Legit.ng
