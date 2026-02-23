Mallam Nasir El-Rufai files N1 billion rights suit against ICPC over alleged unlawful search of his residence

The court challenged to declare the search warrant invalid due to a lack of specificity and probable cause

El-Rufai sought an injunction against using evidence obtained from the contested search in legal proceedings

FCT, Abuja - Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Enforcement Commission (ICPC) over alleged unlawful invasion of his Abuja residence.

As reported by Vanguard on Monday, February 23, El-Rufai, through his team of lawyers led by Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), prayed the court to declare that the search warrant issued on February 4 by the chief magistrate, magistrate’s court of the FCT (second respondent), authorising the search and seizure at his residence was invalid, null and void.

El-Rufai files N1bn suit

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain urged the court to declare that the search warrant was “null and void for lack of particularity, material drafting errors, ambiguity in execution parameters, overbreadth, and absence of probable cause, thereby constituting an unlawful and unreasonable search in violation of Section 37 of the Constitution.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the former governor had, in the originating motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/345/2026, sued ICPC as 1st respondent.

El-Rufai named the chief magistrate of the magistrate’s court of the FCT, Abuja magisterial district; the inspector-general of police (IGP); and the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) as the second to fourth respondents, respectively.

In the suit dated and filed on Saturday, February 20, by Iyamu, the detained ex-governor sought seven reliefs.

He urged the court to declare that the invasion and search of his residence at House 12, Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, Abuja, on Friday, February 19, at about 2:00 p.m., carried out by agents of the ICPC and the IGP under what he described as an invalid warrant, constituted a gross violation of his fundamental rights to dignity, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy as guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 36, and 37 of the Constitution.

He further asked the court to rule that any evidence obtained through the allegedly invalid warrant and unlawful search is inadmissible in any proceedings against him, having been procured in breach of constitutional safeguards.

El-Rufai seeks N1bn damages

El-Rufai, therefore, sought an order of injunction restraining the respondents and their agents from further relying on, using, or tendering any evidence or items seized during the unlawful search in any investigation, prosecution, or proceedings involving him.

The suit partly reads:

“An order directing the Ist and 3rd respondents (ICPC and I-G) to forthwith return all items seized from the applicant’s premises during the unlawful search, together with a detailed inventory thereof.

“An order awarding the sum of N1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira) as general, exemplary, and aggravated damages against the respondents jointly and severally for the violations of the applicant’s fundamental rights, including trespass, unlawful seizure, and the resultant psychological trauma, humiliation, distress, infringement of privacy, and reputational harm.”

Reno Omokri mocks El-Rufai

Meanwhile, ambassador-designate Reno Omokri, on Monday afternoon, February 23, mocked El-Rufai.

According to the former presidential aide, supporters of the detained ex-governor have abandoned him.

Omokri posted on X:

"Today marks exactly one week since Nasir el-Rufa'i has been in detention, legally, and by court order. Now, ask yourself which of his African Democratic Congress colleagues are agitating for his release? Not a single one! Not even one!

"Not only did they not follow him to the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission, where he was legally detained on Monday, February 16, 2026, which incidentally was his 66th birthday, but they've all moved on.

"And can you blame them? They are probably worried that his associates may wiretap their phones and hack their email accounts.

"Arise TV, which invited him to talk himself into trouble, has moved on, too. News about Nasir el-Rufa'i stopped getting YouTube views (where they make most of their money), so they have moved on to more important stories."

Omokri's post can be read in full below:

