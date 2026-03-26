Senate President Godswill Akpabio has backed the creation of Anioma state from Delta State, with Asaba as its capital

Akpabio says Warri may become the capital of the new Delta state if Anioma is finally established by Presidnet Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

Akpabio emphasizes the socio-economic benefits and legislative support for the creation of Anioma State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Asaba, Delta State - Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Anioma state will be created from Delta State, with Asaba as its capital.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Ned Nwoko called for the creation of Anioma state in the southeast region of the country.

Akpabio champions Anioma State creation, proposes Asaba as new capital. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Nwoko described the proposed Anioma State as “the best gift” President Bola Tinubu could offer the Igbo people.

Akpabio said Warri would serve as the capital of the new Delta state if Anioma is created.

According to Akpabio, Warri already has key infrastructure, including an airport, government offices, major oil companies, a seaport, and a stadium.

As reported by TheCable, Akpabio made this known on Wednesday while addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) members during the South-South zonal congress) In Asaba, Delta state.

The former Akwa Ibom governor reaffirmed legislative and political backing for the creation of Anioma state.

He said the restructuring would split Delta state into two viable entities and promote decentralisation.

Akpabio said the proposal championed by Senator Ned Nwoko ranks among the priorities of the 10th Senate.

He said the creation of Anioma state would come with socio-economic and administrative benefits.

“Anioma state will be created, with Asaba as its capital. The Senate fully supports the initiative spearheaded by Senator Ned Nwoko.

“This step will usher in a new era of development and shared prosperity for all constituent communities.

“With Asaba as Anioma state capital, Warri will be the capital of the new Delta.”

Senator Godswill Akpabio backs the Anioma state with Asaba as its capital. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

New state Tinubu may approve

Recall that President Bola Tinubu may approve the Anioma State to address concerns about marginalisation of the Southeast.

Consultations are ongoing amid opposition to Anioma's inclusion in the southeast area from Delta groups.

Political analysts have debated the impact on local communities should the new state be approved by the president.

Read more stories on the creation of Anioma State:

Anioma State creation: Leaders reject South-East proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Delta North legislators and local government chairmen firmly rejected proposals to merge Anioma state with the South-East, insisting it must remain in the South-South.

They reaffirmed their united support for the creation of Anioma state, rooted in history and cultural identity.

The leaders pledged to use their political influence to lobby for Anioma state, comprising the nine local government areas of Delta North with Asaba as its capital.

Source: Legit.ng