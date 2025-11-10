President Bola Tinubu's preferred choice of a new state to be created has been disclosed by Senator Ned Nwoko

The Delta North senator, who has been making headlines over his marital affairs with Nollywood actor, Regina Daniels, disclosed the president's support at an event in Abuja

Trending Senator Nwoko also disclosed that 97 senators have signed the push for the creation of a new state

Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, who has been making headlines recently over his marital issue with Nollywood actor, Regina Daniels, has disclosed the position of President Bola Tinubu on the creation of a new state.

The trending senator explained that his call for the creation of Anioma state recorded significant progress in the National Assembly because of the support of President Tinubu and key constitutional amendment committees.

Ned Nwoko says Tinubu supports the creation of Anioma state Photo Credit: @Prince_NedNwoko

Source: Facebook

According to Vanguard, the senator made this known while speaking at the Izu Anioma Towns Union event in Abuja, where the maiden Anioma cultural festival was unveiled. He said that the support behind the creation of Anioma state is stronger than at any point in Nigeria's political history.

How many senators support new state creation

He further disclosed that 97 senators have recently signed a document to endorse the push for state creation, saying such support was unprecedented. He explained that the bill for the creation of the Anioma state currently has nine local government areas from his senatorial district, Delta North, which cuts across Aniocha, Oshimili, Ika and Ndokwa zones.

Nwoko's comment came weeks after the joint committee of the two chambers of the National Assembly unanimously approved the creation of a new state in the region.

Currently, four of the six regions in Nigeria have six states each. They are Southwest, South-South, Northeast and North-Central. The North West has seven states, while only the Southeast has five states, the lowest.

When did National Assembly start constitutional review?

Since January 2025, the National Assembly has commenced constitutional review, in which new state creation has been at the centre of the discussion. The development is expected to end in December 2025, according to the committee chairman and the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Nwoko has been the advocate for the creation of Anioma state. Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, who spoke to Legit.ng on the clamour for a new state, said that the creation of a new state would have no significant impact on the people except for politics. However, he stressed the importance of the Anioma state. He said:

"There is no indication of how it would really better the lives of people in that region. The Anioma state that is being clamoured for or championed might be an opportunity for South East Nigeria, which will give them additional land masses, rather than splitting the current five southeast states to create another one."

President Bola Tinubu supports the creation of Anioma state Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How to create new state in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Assembly, from January 2025, commenced the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

State creation was one standout in the constitutional review, with much agitation from the southwest and southeast.

However, the creation of a new state in Nigeria is a rigorous exercise that requires legislative backing from the National Assembly to the local government level, as well as a referendum.

Source: Legit.ng