Senator Ned Nwoko has reignited the long-standing call for the creation of Anioma State, reflecting the deep-rooted aspirations of the Anioma people

The movement, first championed by Chief Dennis Osadebay in 1951, continues to gather support across northern Delta State

Advocates say the demand is driven by cultural identity and development goals not political ambition

Senator Ned Nwoko has reignited calls for the creation of Anioma State, a long-standing demand rooted in the aspirations of the Anioma people in northern Delta State.

The senator reposted a message on X titled Let Anioma State Be, written by Sylvester Monye, which outlines the historical and cultural significance of the movement.

The Anioma State movement, rooted in Igbo identity, gains fresh momentum in northern Delta. Photo credit: NedNwoko/X

Monye stated that the renewed push for Anioma State was “in keeping with the aspiration of our people,” and described the agitation as one of the oldest in Nigeria’s political history.

He dismissed claims that Nwoko’s involvement was politically motivated, saying, “Political detractors would want you to believe that Senator Nwoko’s interest in the Anioma State movement is just for his politics. Nothing could be farther from the truth.”

Anioma people and their distinct identity

The Anioma people, who are of Igbo descent, have long sought recognition through the creation of a state that reflects their unique cultural identity.

Although they reside in Delta State, Monye emphasised that their traditions and heritage differ significantly from those of the Urhobo and Itsekiri ethnic groups.

He noted that the term “Anioma” was coined in 1951 by Chief (Dr) Dennis Osadebay, a revered poet and politician who served as the only Premier of the defunct Mid-West Region. Osadebay is widely regarded as the founding father of the Anioma State movement.

Legacy of Dennis Osadebay

Monye described Osadebay’s contribution as a lasting legacy, saying the Anioma people “have remained wedded to this ideal that has remained Osadebay’s greatest bequest to his people.”

He added that the movement represents a desire for a “befitting foothold in the Nigerian commonwealth” and a foundation for rapid and stable development.

Support for the creation of Anioma State continues to grow among residents and stakeholders in the region, with many viewing it as a necessary step towards political inclusion and cultural recognition.

Dennis Osadebay’s legacy continues to inspire the Anioma people’s push for statehood and development. Photo credit: NedNwoko/X

Ned Nwoko speaks about creation of new state in South East

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North in the Nigerian Senate, has said that peace will remain elusive in the south-east region unless the federal government addresses what he described as a deep-rooted sense of marginalisation.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ on October 26, 2025, Nwoko attributed the persistent unrest in the region to “perceived injustice by successive governments”.

Nwoko argued that the south-east’s longstanding grievances stem from structural imbalances and political exclusion.

He emphasised that the creation of Anioma state and the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), would be critical steps towards resolving the crisis.

