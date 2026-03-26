Breaking: Akpabio Mentions What South-South Must Do for Tinubu

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has urged the South-South to deliver the highest votes for Bola Tinubu in 2027

The Senate President challenged party members to mobilise massively and outperform other regions in voter turnout

Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State Governor) emphasised unity, describing the South-South as crucial to Nigeria’s political future

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on the South-South geopolitical zone to deliver the highest number of votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Akpabio made the remarks on Wednesday, March 25, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South zonal congress held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, where governors from the six states in the region were in attendance.

Akpabio Mentions What South-South Must Do for Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“So, the president said I should particularly thank the South-South. It is not whether you are going to win in 2027, because you cannot be escorted by lions, and you become afraid of goats," he said.

Call for unity and strong voter turnout

The senate president challenged party members in the region to mobilise and outperform other zones in terms of votes for the APC.

“So, turn to the person by your side. Challenge the person. Say we will give the highest votes among the six zones in Nigeria. We will give the highest,” Akpabio said.

He added that the region had benefited from the APC-led administration, stressing that it was time to reciprocate through electoral support, The Cable reported.

Recognition of South-South highlighted

Akpabio also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the APC for recognising the South-South by producing the Senate President from the region for the first time in about 45 years since the era of Joseph Wayas.

“Imagine the last time we had a senate president from this zone… about 45 years ago. So under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the South-South is now recognised. We are on the table. You cannot have a brother on the table, and you go and carry last,” he said.

He further noted that the political landscape in the region had shifted significantly, recalling that the APC previously controlled only one state in the South-South but now has all six governors aligned with the party, Vanguard reported.

Governors stress importance of unity

Speaking at the event, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori described the South-South as crucial to Nigeria’s political future and emphasised the importance of unity within the APC.

Akpabio Mentions What South-South Must Do for Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“South-South is very key to this nation, and this is the first time the South-South is coming together under one party,” he said.

“Today is not just another political gathering. It is a declaration that the APC in South-South is united, organised and ready for the future.”

The congress also featured the election of new APC South-South zonal executives through a consensus process. Victor Giadom was re-elected as the party’s National Vice-Chairman for the zone, alongside other officials who will steer the party’s affairs in the region.

Party leaders at the event called for sustained grassroots mobilisation and stronger structures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Akpabio mentions news state to be created

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Anioma state will be created from Delta State, with Asaba as its capital.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Ned Nwoko called for the creation of Anioma state in the southeast region of the country.

Source: Legit.ng