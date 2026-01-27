President Tinubu may approve the Anioma State to address Southeast marginalisation concerns

Consultations are ongoing amid opposition to Anioma's inclusion in the Southeast region from Delta groups

Political analysts debate the impact of creating Anioma State on local communities

Indications have emerged that President Bola Tinubu may finally approve the creation of just one new state following the completion of the legislative process by the National and State Assemblies.

It was learnt that the president may approve the creation of Anioma state, which has been argued by its promoters that it would douse the tension of marginalisation among the people of the southeast.

According to Vanguard, a source within the presidency explained that consultations have gotten to an advanced state among various interest groups, particularly with those who are against the creation of the Anioma state, not to be listed in the Southeast region.

Nwoko renews calls for Anioma State

This came amid the renewed calls by Senator Ned Nwoko for a unified and sustained support from the Ndigbo for the creation of the Anioma State to be listed as six state in the Southeast region.

Recall that some groups within Delta State have opposed the creation of Anioma State to become the sixth state in the Southeast. The group was of the view that the proposed new state should be part of the South-South geopolitical zone, a development that would increase the number of states in the region to seven.

Currently, the Southeast only has five states, making the region have the fewest number of states in the country.

Some sources within the presidency have disclosed that the only new state being seriously considered for creation was the Anioma State, and that it would emerge as the sixth state in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

Why Tinubu may approve Anioma state creation

The source maintained that the decision was being put into consideration because of the long-standing concerns about the alleged imbalance and marginalisation in the region.

One of the sources said:

“Anioma State would be created to compensate the South-East region and Ndigbo in general. Mr President is fully aware of the arguments for and against the creation of the state, but he considers Anioma the most viable among the various requests for state creation. He is also keen on achieving geopolitical balance, equity, fair representation, and justice, particularly to assuage the feelings of marginalisation expressed by Ndigbo, whose region currently has the fewest states.”

This is coming amid the agitation for the creation of new states in the country. Several states are being discussed by the National Assembly in the ongoing constitutional review.

Analyst speaks on creation of Anioma state

Reacting to the development, Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, who spoke to Legit.ng on the clamour for a new state, said that the creation of a new state would have no significant impact on the people except for politics. However, he stressed the importance of the Anioma state. He said:

"There is no indication of how it would really better the lives of people in that region. The Anioma state that is being clamoured for or championed might be an opportunity for South East Nigeria, which will give them additional land masses, rather than splitting the current five southeast states to create another one."

How to create new state in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Assembly, from January 2025, commenced the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

State creation was one standout in the constitutional review, with much agitation from the southwest and southeast.

However, the creation of a new state in Nigeria is a rigorous exercise that requires legislative backing from the National Assembly to the local government level, as well as a referendum.

