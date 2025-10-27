Senator Ned Nwoko has called for the creation of Anioma state and the release of Nnamdi Kanu to restore peace in Nigeria’s south-east

He said the region’s unrest stems from years of perceived injustice and marginalisation by successive governments

Nwoko described the proposed state as “the best gift” President Tinubu could offer the Igbo people

Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North in the Nigerian Senate, has said that peace will remain elusive in the south-east region unless the federal government addresses what he described as a deep-rooted sense of marginalisation.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’, Nwoko attributed the persistent unrest in the region to “perceived injustice by successive governments”.

Nwoko urges federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, citing unjust detention and rising insecurity in the south-east. Photo credit: Ned Nwoko/officialABAT/X

South-east marginalisation at heart of unrest, says Nwoko

Nwoko argued that the south-east’s longstanding grievances stem from structural imbalances and political exclusion.

He emphasised that the creation of Anioma state and the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), would be critical steps towards resolving the crisis.

“The problem in the south-east has to do with perceived injustice by successive governments,” Nwoko said.

“So what needs to be done, and it’s one of the reasons I am here today, is the creation of a new state to make up the number to six, and then the release of Nnamdi Kanu.“

Currently, the south-east comprises five states—one fewer than other geopolitical zones in Nigeria. The region has faced recurring security challenges, many of which have been linked to IPOB’s agitation for a sovereign Biafran nation.

Nnamdi Kanu’s detention ‘Unjust’, says Senator

Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in June 2021. He is facing terrorism-related charges before the federal high court in Abuja.

Nwoko described the IPOB leader’s continued detention as unjust and a major catalyst for instability in the region.

He maintained that a political solution would be more effective than prolonged legal proceedings, suggesting that dialogue could pave the way for reconciliation.

Anioma state proposal gains ground in National Assembly

Nwoko, who is spearheading the campaign for the creation of Anioma state from the existing Delta state, said the initiative has received favourable attention from lawmakers.

According to him, the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on constitutional review has endorsed the proposal to add a sixth state to the south-east.

“Now, what has happened is that the national assembly has put together a committee to decide which state to choose. There are about seven states,” he said.

The senator expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu would approve the creation of Anioma state if recommended by the committee, making it clear in his message that it will be “the best gift” the president could offer to the Igbo people.

Anioma state proposal gains momentum as Nwoko says it would be the best gift to the Igbo people. Photo credit: NASS

Proposed new states in South East as one awaits creation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Assembly has unanimously approved the creation of a new state in Nigeria’s South East geopolitical zone.

The decision, which seeks to bring the number of states in the region to six, has sparked renewed interest and debate over which proposed state will ultimately be selected.

