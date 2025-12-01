Delta North legislators and local government chairmen firmly rejected proposals to merge Anioma State with the South - East , insisting it must remain in the South-South

Delta North legislators and local government chairmen issued a strong statement rejecting any proposal to merge Anioma State with the South-East geopolitical zone.

They reaffirmed that Anioma must remain within the South-South region, stressing that their position was rooted in history, geography, and cultural heritage.

Support for Anioma state creation

According to Arise TV, the elected Honourable Members of the Delta State House of Assembly from the Delta North Senatorial District, alongside the Executive Chairmen of the nine local government areas, declared their full support for the creation of Anioma State.

They explained that the demand for a distinct state was not a temporary political move but a long-standing aspiration passed down by their forebears.

In their words: “Our quest for a distinct and autonomous Anioma State is not a fleeting political venture but a legitimate aspiration deeply rooted in history, championed by our revered forebears and leaders.”

They added that the creation of Anioma State would serve justice, equity, and development for the Anioma people.

Local governments that make up Anioma

The leaders clarified that Anioma State would consist of the nine local government areas of Delta North, with Asaba as its capital. These are:

• Aniocha North

• Aniocha South

• Ika North-East

• Ika South

• Ndokwa East

• Ndokwa West

• Oshimili North

• Oshimili South

• Ukwuani

Firm rejection of South-East merger

The statement emphasised that while they fully supported the creation of Anioma State, they strongly opposed any attempt to align Anioma with the South-East.

They insisted that Anioma people were historically and administratively part of the South-South.

The leaders declared: “Anioma is, and Must Remain, in the South-South.”

They pledged to use their political influence to lobby for Anioma State within the South-South framework, describing their stance as non-negotiable.

Ned Nwoko shares post with map of Anioma state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Ned Nwoko has reignited calls for the creation of Anioma State, a long-standing demand rooted in the aspirations of the Anioma people in northern Delta State.

The senator reposted a message on X titled Let Anioma State Be, written by Sylvester Monye, which outlines the historical and cultural significance of the movement.

Monye stated that the renewed push for Anioma State was “in keeping with the aspiration of our people,” and described the agitation as one of the oldest in Nigeria’s political history. He dismissed claims that Nwoko’s involvement was politically motivated, saying, “Political detractors would want you to believe that Senator Nwoko’s interest in the Anioma State movement is just for his politics. Nothing could be farther from the truth.”

