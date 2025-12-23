Year-in-Review: 7 Proposed States that Scaled Second Reading in 2025

Lawmakers in Nigeria spent much of 2025 debating proposals for new states, with several bills gaining traction in the National Assembly

Out of 31 submissions, seven successfully scaled second reading, signalling momentum for constitutional restructuring

The developments reflected growing demands for fairness, equity, and stronger regional representation across the country

In 2025, the push by Nigerian lawmakers to create new states gained significant attention.

The year was marked by heated debates, constitutional review sessions, and growing momentum for restructuring Nigeria’s geopolitical landscape.

31 new states submitted in February 2025

In February, 2025, the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review received proposals recommending the creation of 31 additional states across Nigeria. The announcement was made during a plenary session presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

The committee, led by Kalu, outlined the proposals in a letter read to lawmakers. It was explained that the move was aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and fostering regional representation.

7 proposed states that scaled second reading

In October, 2025, 7 proposed new states in Nigeria successfully passed the second reading at the House of Representatives. These developments signalled growing momentum for constitutional amendments aimed at restructuring the geopolitical landscape.

Here are the 7 states below:

Ibadan state bill

On October 9, 2025, the Cable reported that a bill seeking to create Ibadan State from Oyo State had passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The legislation was sponsored by Abass Adigun, representing the Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East federal constituency. The bill aimed to amend the 1999 Constitution to facilitate the new state. It was debated during plenary and received sufficient support to move forward.

Ijebu State

On October 23, 2025, Vanguard confirmed that lawmakers passed for the second reading a bill proposing the creation of Ijebu State from Ogun State.

The legislation was sponsored by Olufemi Ogunbanwo, representing Ijebu Ode/Ijebu North East/Odogbolu Federal Constituency, alongside three other lawmakers. Proponents argued that the Ijebu region deserved its own statehood due to its historical and economic significance.

Oke-Ogun, Ife-Ijesa, and Ijebu states featured in multi-state bill

In March 2025, Daily Trust reported that four bills seeking the creation of additional states passed second reading. Among them was a consolidated bill sponsored by Oluwole Oke, proposing three new states: Oke-Ogun, Ijebu, and Ife-Ijesa.

This multi-state bill reflected growing calls for decentralisation in the South-West, with lawmakers emphasising the need for stronger regional representation.

Tiga state

Daily Trust also reported on HB.1308, sponsored by Rep. Ghali Mustapha Tijani, which sought to create Tiga State from Kano State, with Rano proposed as the capital.

The bill’s advancement to second reading highlighted demands for administrative restructuring in the North-West, where population density and diversity have fuelled calls for more localised governance.

Orlu State push

Ikweagwuonu Ugochinyere sponsored HB.1430, a bill proposing the creation of Orlu State in the South-East. According to Daily Trust, the bill passed second reading in March 2025.

The proposed Orlu State would be carved from existing territories in the region, aiming to address long-standing concerns over political marginalisation and resource allocation.

Etiti state proposal advances

Another South-East initiative was sponsored by George Ibezimako Ozodinobi. The bill proposed the creation of Etiti State, with Okigwe designated as its capital.

Daily Trust reported that the bill passed second reading in March 2025. The legislation sought to carve the new state from the existing five states in the South-East, reflecting a push to enhance administrative efficiency and regional development.

Approved new state in the South-East

In October 2025, the Senate and House of Representatives' joint committee on constitutional review unanimously approved the creation of a new state in the South-East.

The decision was reached at a two-day retreat in Lagos, where proposals for 55 new states were reviewed. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu reiterated that the demand was based on “justice, fairness and equity."

The year 2025 witnessed significant progress in Nigeria’s state creation debate. With seven proposed states scaling second reading and one new state approved for the South-East, lawmakers signalled a strong push towards constitutional restructuring.

Senator Ned shares post with map of Anioma state

Senator Ned Nwoko has reignited calls for the creation of Anioma State, a long-standing demand rooted in the aspirations of the Anioma people in northern Delta State.

The senator reposted a message on X titled Let Anioma State Be, written by Sylvester Monye, which outlines the historical and cultural significance of the movement.

