President Bola Tinubu has been urged to support the creation of Anioma State in the southeast region

The UNIEC made the call while officially endorsing the creation of the new state under discussion in the national assembly

The Igbo elders council argued that the region had been shortchanged in the past with 15 senators, compared to others that have 18 senators at the national assembly

The United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) has officially endorsed the creation of Anioma State, urging President Bola Tinubu to take action on the matter. This endorsement is part of the council's continued advocacy for the creation of Anioma State, as stated in their publication, "United Igbo Elders Council, UNIEC, Worldwide Continues to Advocate for the Creation of Anioma State."

The council, led by Director General Justice Alpha Ikpeama and Director of Media and Publicity Prof. Obasi Igwe, emphasized that while they support the creation of other states in the South East, Anioma State should be given priority. They stated that they are not opposed to the creation of other states but strongly advocate for Anioma State to be prioritized among all others.

Why Anioma state should be created

According to Vanguard, The UNIEC highlighted the long-standing neglect of the Igbo people in the Nigerian political structure and explained that the creation of Anioma State is essential due to the unique circumstances of the Anioma region.

They urged President Tinubu to heed the call of the Anioma people and the Igbo nation to create Anioma State, citing a public declaration made at the Asaba Stakeholders Summit on August 31, 2024.

The council believes establishing Anioma State will foster balanced development in the region, creating two key development poles in the zone and throughout Nigeria. This move is expected to address the historical imbalance in the geopolitical distribution of states in Nigeria, which has resulted in the South East having only 15 lawmakers compared to the 18 lawmakers of other zones in the Senate.

Stakeholder speaks as NASS discusses new state

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives has moved to divide Oyo state into Ibadan and Oyo, respectively. Both towns would also remain the capitals of the new state.

However, Wale Adeagbo, a concerned stakeholder and legal practitioner, said the proposal for the Oyo state would not achieve the desired doneness.

The Ibadan-born lawyer, while speaking with Legit.ng, questioned why the Oyo would retain the state and the capital and foresaw another quest for Oke-Ogun state in the future of Oyo.

