The Department of State Services (DSS) operative denies access to Asiya, one of the wives of ex-Kaduna governor El-Rufai, at the Federal High Court

El-Rufai faces corruption and abuse of power charges, with a court arraignment held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Both of El-Rufai's wives were redirected to the back entrance after front gate access was denied by DSS operatives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - An officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) denied Asiya, one of the wives of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, entry through the main gate of the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

Legit.ng reports that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned El-Rufai over alleged corruption and abuse of power on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

DSS operative denies El-Rufai’s wife access at the court entrance. Photo credit: @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

The incident occurred after ICPC officials brought El-Rufai into the courtroom at about 9 a.m.

As reported by Daily Trust, Asiya appeared visibly upset when she attempted to enter through the main gate but found it locked.

She was denied after asking a masked DSS official at the gate to grant her access.

“I’m Mrs El-Rufai. Who do you want me to call to allow me in?” “What is happening here today will pass.”

The DSS officer remained silent even after El-Rufai’s wife's comments.

El-Rufai’s wife was later directed to use the back entrance to access the court, which she eventually did.

A few minutes later, El-Rufai's first wife was also denied access through the front gate.

The security operatives asked the former governor's wife, who was dressed in a black abaya and scarf, to use the back entrance.

She walked within the premises to find her way into the courtroom for the proceedings of her husband's arraignment.

DSS blocks El-Rufai’s wife at the court entrance as husband faces corruption charges. Photo credit: DSS

Source: Twitter

Court adjourns El-Rufai bail hearing

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna adjourned El-Rufai's bail hearing to Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

El-Rufai's legal team cites constitutional rights and preparation time for his defence in the bail application at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna.

The court proceedings included the presentation of legal arguments from both prosecution and defence before the adjournment.

Read more stories on El-Rufai's detention:

El-Rufai’s detention: Analyst speaks on possible outcome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kelly Agaba condemned El-Rufai's detention as a blatant abuse of power by the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

He argued that judicial intervention was essential for addressing allegations against the former Kaduna state governor.

The political analyst warned that Nigerians would resist any infringement on their rights and demand government accountability.

Source: Legit.ng