Former presidential candidate Peter Obi condemned the arrest and detention of ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, calling it political persecution

Obi spoke on Sunday during a meeting with stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress in Kaduna, warning that the detention raises concerns about democracy and rule of law

El-Rufai remained in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission since February 18, while his legal team, led by Ubong Esop Akpan, called for his release citing unlawful detention

A former presidential candidate of the Peter Obi has condemned the arrest and detention of ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as “political persecution”.

Legit.ng reports that Obi's statement is coming in light of El-Rufai's over 30 days in detention.

Peter Obi Releases Important Message as El-Rufai Spends Over 30 Days in Detention

Source: Twitter

Obi spoke on Sunday, March 22, during a meeting with stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress in Kaduna, emphasising that the ongoing detention raises concerns about democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“It is a political persecution. We have a law, and that law allows for people to be treated with dignity until they are found guilty. Let our law prevail,” Obi said.

Obi urges due process

The former governor of Anambra state stressed the importance of following legal procedures, questioning the treatment of El-Rufai despite his voluntary return to the country.

“How do you tell somebody you’re inviting him, and he came back voluntarily in the country on his own, and you’re treating him like somebody who was running away? No. Let the law follow his cause. I’ve said it. I’ve written about it, and I continue to say so,” Obi added.

El-Rufai’s detention and legal battles

El-Rufai, who served as governor of Kaduna State, has been in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission since February 18, following a transfer from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Breaking: Peter Obi Releases Important Message as El-Rufai Spends Over 30 Days in Detention

Source: Twitter

The Department of State Services has charged him with cybercrime, with a court hearing scheduled for April 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai has filed lawsuits against both the DSS and ICPC, accusing the agencies of abuse of power and unlawful detention.

Family and legal team call for release

El-Rufai’s family has criticised his continued detention, calling for his immediate release. In a letter to the ICPC chairman dated March 6, 2026, his legal team, led by Ubong Esop Akpan, accused the commission of “abuse of court process”, unlawful detention, and misrepresentation before the courts.

The ICPC, however, maintains that his detention is necessary as investigations into allegations of money laundering and abuse of office continue.

Family cries out over El-Rufai's detention

Legit.ng previously reported that El-Rufai's family expressed concerns over his continued detention.

According to the statement signed by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives and son of the former governor, and shared by Muyiwa Adekeye, a media aide to the embattled chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), there was no legal basis for the continued detention of the politician.

Source: Legit.ng