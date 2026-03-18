The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to immediately release or arraign former Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) spokesperson criticizes continued detention as a stain on Nigeria's democracy

The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, calls on President Tinubu to uphold the rule of law in El-Rufai's case with the ICPC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded the immediate release of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, or his immediate arraignment in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The ADC said it's either of the two choices - Nothing more. Nothing less.

The spokesperson of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said El-Rufai’s continued detention is a stain on the conscience of Nigeria’s democracy.

Abdullahi said it is a dangerous descent into lawlessness by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

“In this regard, the ADC therefore demands the immediate and unconditional compliance of all relevant state actors with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This includes the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the leadership of the ICPC, and all agencies involved in this matter.”

This was contained in a statement issued on Abdullahi’s X handle @BolajiADC on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

The ADC chieftain said freedom is not a privilege that is granted at the pleasure of the executive branch.

He said freedom is a right that is guaranteed by the Constitution.

The ADC spokesperson said if Tinubu still claims allegiance to the rule of law, then we should prove it in action.

“It is a profound irony, and indeed a shame, that a president who once stood as a self-proclaimed democrat, who claimed to have fought alongside NADECO against military dictatorship, now presides over actions that mirror the very abuses that NADECO resisted.”

Nigerians react to El-Rufai's detention

@mikolysis21

Stop this ranting!! Give the government an ultimatum for his release and if they didn't comply to take him to court,the coalition should call for a protest.

@kolakehinde77

Let's be objective,sir. There is a pending litigation, a case has been established and you're issuing a directive. Are you saying that our courts are useless? We can't practice good democracy by hero worshipping. No offense sir, just reflect on it.

@iam_Shezie

Go slow coalition it seems there are no vibrant people making decisions in this so called coalition. a key member of the opposition has been detained unjustly for a while, and you’re just releasing a statement now. i laugh in apc of 2015, they were ruthless and vicious.

@Yod100Hashem

You guys needs to sit up if actually you want to remove the criminal gang from Aso rock. By now you people should be rallying Nigeria behind a figure and taking your messages to grassroots. This is not how Apc did the opposition in 2014/2015. Endless tweets is ineffective

El-Rufai’s detention: ICPC speaks on 14-day extension

Recall that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) secured a 14-day extension to detain El-Rufai over money laundering allegations.

El-Rufai's legal counsel attempted to challenge the remand order, but the request was dismissed by the court.

ICPC emphasizes commitment to professionalism and urges the public to rely on official updates.

Why El-Rufai may spend more months in detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai's detention was expected to extend as the 2027 elections approach.

A political analyst, Omotayo Yusuf, suggested that the APC was strategically managing El-Rufai's situation.

El-Rufai had filed a multi-billion-naira damages suit against the alleged illegal detention.

Source: Legit.ng