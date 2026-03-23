The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced that the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, will be arraigned at the Kaduna division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday, March 24.

The anti-graft agency made the announcement in a statement signed by John Okor Odey, ICPC head of media and public communications, on Monday, March, 23.

ICPC to arraign former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, March 24 Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

According to the ICPC, the former governor will be arraigned to answer questions on the allegation of conversion of and possession of public property, and money laundering in the suit number FHC/KD/73/2026.

Similarly, another charge, number KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, against Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i and one Amadu Sule (LEDA), has also been filed before a Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division.The charges in the State High Court case range from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others.Both charges were filed by the ICPC on the 18th of March, 2026.The date of arraignment in the State High Court will be communicated at the appropriate time as determined by the Court.

Source: Legit.ng