Kelly Agaba condemns Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's detention as a blatant abuse of power by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government

Agaba argues that judicial intervention is essential for addressing allegations against the former Kaduna State governor

The political analyst warns that Nigerians will resist any infringement on their rights and demand government accountability

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, stated that the prolonged detention of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai without charge or trial serves as a stark reminder of Nigeria's troubled past.

Legit.ng reports that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) secured a 14-day extension to detain former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai over money laundering allegations.

Agaba said El-Rufai’s detention is a blatant abuse of power by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

He said the judiciary is the appropriate platform for the federal government to address allegations against El-Rufai.

According to Agaba, El-Rufai’s detention is a clear case of political persecution.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

“It's a critical issue that demands attention. The detention of El-Rufai without charge or trial is a stark reminder of Nigeria's troubled past.

“It's a blatant abuse of power. If the government has allegations against El-Rufai, the judiciary is the appropriate platform. This is a clear case of political persecution.”

Reacting to the argument that El-Rufai’s detention is a necessary step to address corruption, he said:

“Corruption is a serious issue, but we can't justify extra-judicial detention. It undermines our democratic principles and sets a dangerous precedent.”

Speaking on the likely outcome of this situation, he said the people won't just watch while their rights are trampled.

“The people will speak out. Nigerians won't stand idly by while their rights are trampled. The international community is watching, and the government must be held accountable.”

ICPC vs El-Rufai: Date court will deliver final judgement

Recall that Okechukwu Akweke, Magistrate of the Abuja court, fixed a date for ruling after ICPC had filed an application seeking a 14-day extension of detention.

El-Rufai had remained in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, over allegations linked to financial misconduct and communications involving Nuhu Ribadu.

The ICPC had defended its actions, stating that it obtained a valid remand order, while El-Rufai had approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court to challenge what he described as unlawful detention.

Why El-Rufai may spend more months in detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai's detention was expected to extend as the 2027 elections approach.

A political analyst, Omotayo Yusuf, suggested that the APC was strategically managing El-Rufai's situation.

El-Rufai had filed a multi-billion-naira damages suit against the alleged illegal detention.

Source: Legit.ng