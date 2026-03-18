The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) secures a 14-day extension to detain former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai over money laundering allegations

El-Rufai's legal counsel attempted to challenge the remand order, but the request was dismissed by the court

ICPC emphasizes commitment to professionalism and urges the public to rely on official updates

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said the court granted his request for 14 days’ extension to detain the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on allegations of money laundering and abuse of office

The ICPC said Mallam El-Rufai remains in its lawful custody under the remand order dated 5th March, 2026, to investigate the allegations after the chieftain of the African Democratic Party (ADC).

The anti-graft agency said the remand of El-Rufai has been authorised by a court of law in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 1, 2026, and shared via the ICPC X handle @icpcnigeria.

“The initial remand order was granted, allowing the Commission to detain the suspect for 14 days to investigate allegations of money laundering and abuse of office. Upon the expiration of the initial order, the Commission applied for a 14-day extension to complete its investigations, which the court acceded to on 5th March, 2026. Counsel to El-Rufai attempted to set aside the remand order issued on 19th February, 2026, but the application was dismissed on 9th March, 2026.”

The ICPC Head, Media and Public Communication, John Okor Odey, explained that the Commission is strictly following the court-mandated timeline, including the requirement for a progress report.

He explained that the statement is necessary to correct inaccurate reports by some media outlets suggesting that the Commission was in court on Tuesday, March 2026, to seek a fresh extension of El-Rufai's detention.

Odey noted that the ICPC conducts its duties with the highest professionalism and respect for the rule of law.

The anti-graft agency urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official updates from the Commission.

ICPC vs El-Rufai: Date court will deliver final judgement

Recall that Okechukwu Akweke, Magistrate of the Abuja court, fixed a date for ruling after ICPC had filed an application seeking a 14-day extension of detention.

El-Rufai had remained in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, over allegations linked to financial misconduct and communications involving Nuhu Ribadu.

The ICPC had defended its actions, stating that it obtained a valid remand order, while El-Rufai had approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court to challenge what he described as unlawful detention.

Why El-Rufai may spend more months in detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai's detention was expected to extend as the 2027 elections approach.

A political analyst, Omotayo Yusuf, suggested that the APC was strategically managing El-Rufai's situation.

El-Rufai had filed a multi-billion-naira damages suit against the alleged illegal detention.

Source: Legit.ng