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Breaking: PDP Governors, Senator Dickson Meet in Bauchi, Video Emerges
Politics

Breaking: PDP Governors, Senator Dickson Meet in Bauchi, Video Emerges

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed convenes a crucial meeting with Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde and Senator Seriake Dickson
  • Discussions focus on collaboration among key political figures from the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC)
  • The meeting takes place at the Bauchi State Government House on March 22, 2026

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is currently meeting with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Senator Seriake Dickson.

The Bayelsa South Senator is a member of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

PDP governors, Senator Dickson meet in Bauchi
Governor Bala Mohammed hosts Governor Seyi Makinde and Senator Dickson in Bauchi. Photo credit: Bala Mohammed/Seyi Makinde/ Seriake Dickson
Source: Facebook

The meeting is being held on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the Bauchi State Government House.

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
PDPSeyi MakindeBala Mohammed
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