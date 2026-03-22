Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, citing their strong friendship

Soludo advises presidential aspirants to reconsider their bids ahead of the upcoming 2027 election

Anambra State governor says the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will not field a candidate against Tinubu, emphasizing strategic collaboration for governance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has declared to work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The Anambra State governor described President Tinubu as a friend and a great ally.

Soludo advised other presidential aspirants to rethink their move ahead of the 2027 election

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor said he has no apology to tender to anyone for his decision to support Tinubu’s re-election.

“Tinubu is my friend, and I want him to win his second term. I’m unapologetic about that.”

As reported by The Nation, Soludo stated this while speaking on Thursday night, March 19, 2026, during a television interview in Awka.

The governor said that while it would be a great honour for a Southeasterner to emerge as president,” Tinubu has to serve out his second term in office.”

Soludo disclosed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would not field a candidate to challenge Tinubu in 2027.

The APGA governor said his position should not be “interpreted as anti-party activity, but rather, as a strategic collaboration in the interest of governance and development.”

He said the working relationship between his administration and the federal government has been massive.

”APGA’s main focus remains strengthening its influence at the state and regional levels while backing a presidential candidate it believes can deliver at the national level.”

Adeleke declares support for Tinubu's re-election

Recall that Governor Ademola Adeleke has endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027 despite local government disputes.

Osun state governor's growing support for Tinubu showed significant participation in regional activities.

Adeleke reassured Tinubu of his unwavering support amidst political tensions in the southwest state.

Senator Yari mobilises for Tinubu's re-election

Legit.ng also reported that Senator Yari, through his support group, has vowed to mobilise support for President Tinubu's re-election ahead of the 2027 elections.

This is because the Renewed Hope Network reportedly got endorsement from 1,500 APC support groups for grassroots mobilisation.

The group said it has initiated Polling Unit Canvassers to bolster grassroots efforts before the January 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng