Primate Ayodele Names 3 Political Parties That Can Go Into Extinction in 2027
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, a prominent Nigerian cleric, has warned that the country’s 2027 general elections could be declared inconclusive due to violence
- If election-related furies are not properly dealt with, they could hinder the declaration of results and precipitate a constitutional crisis, explained Primate Ayodele
- Nigeria’s general elections will be held on January 16, 2027, to elect the president, vice president, senators, representatives, governors, and state assembly members
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos State - As Nigerians look ahead to the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, has prophesied that although the polls will proceed as scheduled, they will face significant challenges.
Legit.ng reports that in a prophecy shared on the church’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 17, the cleric described the 2027 polls as high-stakes, “a make-or-mar election” for Nigeria.
Ayodele predicts political parties' collapse
The religious leader warned that if the 2027 elections are not properly managed, they could lead to the collapse of three of the four major political parties: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
He said:
“If care is not taken, the 2027 election will be declared inconclusive. The aura surrounding the date of the election is not good for the poll. So, the election will be full of crises.”
Primate Ayodele added:
“If the 2027 election is not managed properly, it might lead to the end of APC, PDP, and ADC. There are external forces that want to disrupt the election; they consider the election a do-or-die. That is what they plan.”
Ayodele's video can be watched in full below via Facebook:
2027 election: How winner would emerge
Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele prophesied that the polls will be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian judiciary.
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In a statement issued on Sunday, March 15, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric claimed that the voters will not have a serious impact in the election.
Ayodele stated that there will be a misinterpretation of the Electoral Act and Nigeria’s constitution regarding the conduct of the election. He warned of a post-election crisis, especially the presidential election.
Ayodele said:
"The judiciary and INEC will pay for the coming election dearly because the electoral commission will face embarrassment and humiliation. The INEC will be involved in electoral malpractices in 2027.
"We will hear about hacking and internet disruption towards the election. INEC and Judiciary will conclude the election, don’t expect much from voters.”
Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele prophesies showdown, advises Tinubu on Shettima
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on 3 people who can sack Tinubu
- Trump’s military threats: 'US is not joking,' Primate Ayodele speaks, sends strong message to Tinubu
Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).
Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Bola Tinubu before the end of the current administration.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.