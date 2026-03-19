Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, a prominent Nigerian cleric, has warned that the country’s 2027 general elections could be declared inconclusive due to violence

If election-related furies are not properly dealt with, they could hinder the declaration of results and precipitate a constitutional crisis, explained Primate Ayodele

Nigeria’s general elections will be held on January 16, 2027, to elect the president, vice president, senators, representatives, governors, and state assembly members

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - As Nigerians look ahead to the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, has prophesied that although the polls will proceed as scheduled, they will face significant challenges.

Legit.ng reports that in a prophecy shared on the church’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 17, the cleric described the 2027 polls as high-stakes, “a make-or-mar election” for Nigeria.

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts challenges for the 2027 elections in Nigeria. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele predicts political parties' collapse

The religious leader warned that if the 2027 elections are not properly managed, they could lead to the collapse of three of the four major political parties: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said:

“If care is not taken, the 2027 election will be declared inconclusive. The aura surrounding the date of the election is not good for the poll. So, the election will be full of crises.”

Primate Ayodele added:

“If the 2027 election is not managed properly, it might lead to the end of APC, PDP, and ADC. There are external forces that want to disrupt the election; they consider the election a do-or-die. That is what they plan.”

Ayodele's video can be watched in full below via Facebook:

2027 election: How winner would emerge

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele prophesied that the polls will be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian judiciary.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 15, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric claimed that the voters will not have a serious impact in the election.

Ayodele stated that there will be a misinterpretation of the Electoral Act and Nigeria’s constitution regarding the conduct of the election. He warned of a post-election crisis, especially the presidential election.

Ayodele claims the 2027 election's outcome, which may feature President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, will be shaped by INEC. Photo credit: Elijah Ayodele, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said:

"The judiciary and INEC will pay for the coming election dearly because the electoral commission will face embarrassment and humiliation. The INEC will be involved in electoral malpractices in 2027.

"We will hear about hacking and internet disruption towards the election. INEC and Judiciary will conclude the election, don’t expect much from voters.”

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Bola Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng