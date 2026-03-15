Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted that INEC and the Nigerian judiciary will determine the outcome of the country's 2027 elections

Primate Ayodele asked people to pray against a post-election crisis and electoral malpractices influencing voter perception

Activists were urged to prepare for transparency in the election results amid growing public distrust in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, Nigeria, has prophesied that the polls will be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian judiciary.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement issued on Sunday, March 15, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric claimed that the voters will not have a serious impact in the election.

Ayodele claims the 2027 election's outcome, which may feature President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, will be shaped by INEC. Photo credit: Elijah Ayodele, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Ayodele predicts 2027 election outcome

Ayodele stated that there will be a misinterpretation of the Electoral Act and Nigeria’s constitution regarding the conduct of the election. He warned of a post-election crisis, especially the presidential election.

Ayodele said:

"The judiciary and INEC will pay for the coming election dearly because the electoral commission will face embarrassment and humiliation. The INEC will be involved in electoral malpractices in 2027.

"We will hear about hacking and internet disruption towards the election. INEC and Judiciary will conclude the election, don’t expect much from voters.”

Furthermore, the Lagos-based cleric said the public would lose faith in the judiciary, adding that those who formulated the Electoral Act would be left stranded as Nigerians rise strongly against them following the election outcome.

His words:

“People will see the judiciary as an error because they won’t want to listen to them, because there will be misinterpretation of the electoral process during and after the election. People who formulate the process of this electoral act will be stranded because Nigerians will rise against them.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele says activists should prepare for post-2027 election judicial distrust. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele counsels civil society organisations

He also urged activists and civil society groups to prepare thoroughly if they want the election winner to be properly declared.

Ayodele added:

“The electorate will not want to believe in the judiciary; they will begin to twist the constitution. We should be careful of the post-election crisis because after the presidential election, things are going to change.

“Civil societies, activists need to do a lot if we want to know who wins to be announced.”

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng